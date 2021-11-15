COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Ahmed Ahmedov, 39, of Joyce Avenue, Edmonton, Enfield. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on June 6, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Andrzej Bajorek, 44, of Daisy Dale, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on May 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Ghimici Costel, 29, of Windmill View Court, Boston. At Boston, in Willoughby Road, on May 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £277 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Jamie Cox, 45, of West End Road, Wyberton. At Boston, in London Road, on October 29, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove a vehicle at a speed of 43mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Imants Cubrevis, 27, of Foster Street, Boston. At Boston, on the A16, on May 20, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Kieran Eyre, 20, of Freston, Paston, Peterborough. At Boston, on the A16, on January 29, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Melanie Gardner, 34, of St Leodegars Close, Boston. At Boston, in South Parade, on June 2, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

LIGHTS

Aidon Vickers, 30, of Solway Avenue, Wyberton. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on January 18, drove and failed to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign, namely a red light. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

CASE RE-OPENED