COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Gary Gosling, 32, of Poppy Drive, Coningsby. At Coningsby, on September 19, committed assault by beating. Community order made. Alcohol Treatment Requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. £50 compensation to pay. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made on April 15 for the offences of drink driving and using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress. Order to continue. £60 fine.

Jagdeesh Singh, 50, of Brewster Road, Boston. At Boston, in Brewster Road, on December 26, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 24 months. £128 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order on September 14, 2020, by failing to attend as instructed on February 4 and July 20. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences: first, at Boston, in Brewster Road, on February 21, 2020, knowing that payment on the spot for a service done, namely a taxi fare, was required or expected from him, dishonestly made off without having paid as required or expected and with intent to avoid payment of £52.80; second, at Boston, in Brewster Road, on March 16, 2020, caused damage to a glass door belonging to One Stop Shop, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; third, at Boston, in Brewster Road, on June 28, 2020, damaged a car windscreen belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; fourth, at Spalding, on July 25, 2020, damaged a window (by smashing it) and fixtures and interior (by smearing blood), belonging to another, to the value of £500, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged; fifth, at Spalding, in Halmer Gate, on July 26, 2020, were in a residential building and having entered it as a trespasser, lived or intended to live in the building; sixth, at Spalding, on the same date, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. For each offence, committed to prison for four months, suspended for 24 months, as concurrent terms. Community order revoked. At Peterborough, on September 17, 2019, intentionally exposed his genitals intending that someone would see them and be caused alarm or distress. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 24 months, as a concurrent term. Defendant required to register with the police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act for seven years. At Orton Northgate, on the same date, destroyed the glass door of a bus to the value of £5,000 belonging to Stagecoach, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 14 months, as a concurrent term. Overall length of sentence: four months.

Socaine Bassi, 19, of Union Road, Boston. At Grantham, on October 2, 2020, committed assault by beating. £162 fine. £100 compensation to pay. £34 victim surcharge. £300 costs.

CORONAVIRUS

Amanda Grigaliunaite, 21, of Laughton Road, Boston. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, on March 19, contravened the coronavirus regulations, and a direction given, by participating in a gathering of two or more people. £1,760 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Suray Mirolybov, 30, of Fydell Court, Boston. At Boston, in Fydell Court, on February 28, having arrived in England from outside the common travel area, failed to self-isolate in accordance with the coronavirus regulations. £1,760 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Florin Rezmives, 28, of Maid Marian, Horseshoe Road, Spalding. At Boston, in Nelson Way, on May 16, used a vehicle without insurance. £200 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove while disqualified. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

Cameron Hudson, 20, of Days Lane, Donington. At Gosberton, on the B1397, on October 7, 2020, drove without due care and attention. £400 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with nine points. At Donington, on the B1397, on the same date, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to property forming part of the land on which the road was situated or adjacent to it, failed to stop and on being required by a person having reasonable grounds for so requiring, failed to give their name and address and the name and address of the owner and the identification marks of the vehicle. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. No separate penalty. At Donington, in Church Street, on the same date, as a driver, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. No separate penalty.

Christopher Rose, 57, of South Parade, Boston. At Boston, on the A16 at Algarkirk, drove a vehicle without due care and attention. £576 fine. £58 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Charlotte Pearson, 29, of Livingstone Drive, Spalding. At Boston, in Lister Way, on March 10, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Ivan Enchev, 34, of The Old Dairy, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on September 13, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Paul Oyitch, 38, of Camelot Gardens, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Grantham Road, on May 16, used a vehicle without insurance. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £138 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Scott Easton, 46, of Horncastle Road, Mareham le Fen. At Wymeswold, on November 17, 2019, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £300 costs.

Simas Adakauskas, 30, of Main Road, Quadring. At Spalding, in Cowbit Road, on March 25, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £92 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Zoulfekar Aldalati, 54, of Edge Lane, Droylsden, Manchester. At Swineshead Bridge, on the A17, on March 28, permitted another to use a vehicle without insurance. £350 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Samuil Angelov, 22, of Beaconsfield Road, Tovil, Kent. At Boston, in Market Place, on January 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Lyndsey Sedgwick, 32, of Arnhem Way, Donington. At Whaplode St Catherine’s, on the B1165 Ravens Bank, used a vehicle without insurance. £228 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for three months. Driving record endorsed.

REGISTRATION

Zaneta Staponkute, 46, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, on February 5, drove when the registration mark fixed on the vehicle was allowed to become not easily distinguishable. £40 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

PUBLIC ORDER