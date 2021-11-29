COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Leanne Thornton, 38, of Lowgate, Gosberton. At Lincoln, on September 18, 2020, assault an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker by beating them. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £50 fine. £50 compensation to pay. £95 victim surcharge. £100 costs. At Lincoln, on the same date, committed the same offence in relation to a second police officer. Community order made, as above. £50 compensation to pay. At Lincoln Police Station, on the same date, damaged a wall in the custody suite, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Community order, as above. At Gosberton, on February 5, stole alcohol to the value of £18 from the Co-op. Community order made, as above. At Donington, on June 6, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Arnhem Way. No separate penalty. At Donington, on the same date, committed assault by beating. Community order made, as above. £30 compensation to pay. At Donington, on June 10, committed assault. Community order made, as above. £50 compensation to pay. At Donington, on June 15, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. No separate penalty.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Alan Ebbutt, 41, of The Crescent, Easton on the Hill, Stamford. At Mareham le Fen, on the A155, on March 27, drove while disqualified from driving. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for one year. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Driving record endorsed. At Horncastle, in Foundry Street, on March 20, drove while disqualified from driving. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for one year, to run as a concurrent term. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty. At Sleaford, on September 10, damaged a windscreen belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property of being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for one year, to run as a concurrent term. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Restraining order made. £100 compensation to pay. £128 victim surcharge. £200 costs. At Sleaford, on the A17, on the same date, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for one year. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Disqualified from driving for three years. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Sleaford, on the same date, caused to be sent by means of a public electronic communications network, a telephone call that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for one year, to run as a concurrent term. Overall length of sentence: 16 weeks.

DRUG DRIVING

Michael Almond, 29, of Kirton Fen, Brothertoft. At Boston, in Queen Street, on December 3, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 14 microgrammes per litre. Legal lmit 2mcg. £162 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £200 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUGS

Darren Pearson, 54, of Bunkers Hill, Lincoln. At New York, on August 19, produced a quantity of cannabis, a class B drug. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to five days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Plants and drugs paraphernalia to be forfeited and destroyed. Conviction of an offence while subject to a Community Order made on January 7. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence: at Skegness, on the A158 Burgh Road, on September 12, 2020, drove while disqualified. Community order made, as above. Community order revoked.

DUE CARE

Rolands Simins, 20, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, in Station Street, on March 26, drove without due care and attention. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with three points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Aaron Wicks, 35, of Stanley Close, Freiston. At Spalding, in West Marsh Road, on January 6, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Thomas Bird, 23, of Wellington Road, Boston. At Boston, in Willoughby Road, on November 27, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Gabija Berenyte, 22, of Haven Village, Boston. At Boston, on the A16, on December 16, used a vehicle without insurance. £500 fine. £50 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for three months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle when the condition of its accessories or equipment was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person, namely that the front nearside tyre was nonexistent and being driven on the rim. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for three months. Driving record endorsed.

Caetano Antunes, 56, of Harpenden Road, London. At Boston, on the A16, on March 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed.

Svetoslav Dimitrov, 26, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on February 14, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Danko Mitev, 49, of Edwin Street, Boston. At Boston, in Church Close, on March 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £280 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed.

Lawrence Pargeter, 25, of Thornbury Drive, Grimsby. At Boston, in Sibsey Road, on April 12, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Krystian Szczepaniak, 30, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Boston, in Fenside Road, on March 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £400 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Daniel Thompson, 39, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on January 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed.

Cristinel Vitan, 31, of Main Ridge East, Boston. At Boston, in Main Ridge East, on January 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed.

PUBLIC ORDER