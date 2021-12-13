COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

John Humphries, 56, of Woolpack Lane, Whittlesey, Peterborough. At Boston, on May 7, committed assault by beating. Restraining order made. £400 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £100 costs.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Jayjay Jackson, 29, of Kingsway, Boston. At Sutterton, on July 24, drove while disqualified. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £250 fine. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 41 months. Driving record endorsed. At Sutterton, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate party. Driving record endorsed.

FAILED TO STOP

Vadims Vilcinskis, 42, of Peck Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, on November 2, 2019, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which injury was caused to another person, failed to stop and on being required by a person having reasonable grounds for so requiring failed to give his name and address of the owner and the identification marks of the vehicle. £416 fine. £68 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove without due care and attention. £166 fine. Driving record endorsed with seven points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Girts Vanags, 31, of Portland Street, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, on November 15, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £225 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Marian-Sebastian Nicula, 26, of London Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on December 29, used a vehicle without insurance. £350 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Ovidiu Danila, 42, of Witham Bank East, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on March 11, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Lachezar Galichkov, 49, of Wormgate, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on March 11, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualfied from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Eduards Kakajonciks, 43, of Windsor Bank, Boston. At Boston, in Red Lion Street, on January 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Gilbert Luca, 25, of Willoughby Road, Boston. At Kirton, in The Mill, on April 22, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. No separate penalty.

Olimpiu-Spartacus Moldovan, 33, of Windmill View Court, Boston. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on May 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Iulian Stan, 33, of Tudor Drive, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, on June 8, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £1,200 fine. £120 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. No separate penalty. On a later court date, at Boston, in Sleaford Road, on March 6, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £146 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Simon Bunn, 56, of Marmion Road, Coningsby, Lincoln. At Coningsby, on the A153, on April 18, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Karina Burkevica, 24, of Porcher Way, Boston. At Boston, in Fydell Street, on May 13, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine.

Anthony Saunders, 28, of Queen Street, Boston. At Boston, in Pilleys Lane, on April 12, used a vehicle without insurance. £400 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

MOBILE TELEPHONE

Miley Doran, 21, of Main Road, Stickney. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on March 15, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. Six penalty points.

Andrei Buzdugan, 22, of Frampton Place, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, on May 15, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Peter Cash, 20, of Rose View Drive, Holbeach. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on March 21, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

PUBLIC ORDER

Dean Filby, 38, of Buckingham Close, Fishtoft. At Lincoln, on January 17, 2020, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those persons to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby those persons were likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. £162 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £300 costs.

SEAT BELT

Shaun Colthart, 29, of Sunningdale Colthart, Chapel St Leonards. At Friskney, on the A52, on January 30, rode in the front seat of a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Gigi Sirbu, 34, of West Street, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, on March 18, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

SPEEDING

Joshua Clark, 31, of Rowan Close, Great Denham, Bedford. At New York, on the B1192 Langrick Road, on February 28, drove at a speed of 61mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £450 fine. £45 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT

Edward Dolan, 46, of Main Road, Tydd Gote, Wisbech. At Wigtoft, on April 3, 2020, stole a vehicle belonging to another. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 125 hours. £160 compensation to pay. £95 victim surcharge. £150 costs.