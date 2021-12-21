COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Auriel Andronache, 43, of Reams Close, Boston. At Rugby, in Over View Way, on January 26, drove while disqualified. £250 fine. £50 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. £250 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Adrian Parlaipan, 29, of Langley Mews, Kirton. At Boston, in Queen Street, on March 12, drove while disqualified. £392 fine. £39 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for four months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING

Adrian Linca, 24, of High Close, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on October 31, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.9 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £533 fine. £53 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 23 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) in blood equalled 75 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 23 months. Driving record endorsed.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Blake Parker, 19, of Station Road, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a Community Order made on June 2 by failing to attend as instructed on August 24 and 31. Order to continue, but varied. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 28 days.

Jordan Holland, 25, of Sleaford Road, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a Community Order made on February 15 by failing to attend as instructed on September 22 and 27. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence. First, at Boston, on November 3, 2020, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Second, at Boston, on November 18, 2020, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause others to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them, whereby those persons were likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. Third, at Boston, on the same date, damaged a car wing mirror belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property, or being reckless as to whether it would be. Fourth, at Boston, on the same date, committed assault by beating. Fifth, on January 19, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. For all, Community Order made. Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring: 12 weeks. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 18 days. Original Community Order revoked.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Vasilijus Kostivgovas, 37, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Boston, in Red Lion Street, on April 12, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mindaugas Lizinskas, 42, of Hartley Street, Boston. At Boston, in Field Street, on April 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Dumitru Durdan, 44, of Frith Bank, Anton’s Gowt. At Canterbury, in Rheims Way, on November 1, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £110 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the front offside wheel were not of a regulation depth. £440 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Rosemary Evans, 60, of St Annes Street, Grantham. At Coningsby, in Castle Lane, on March 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Andrew Fleming, 37, of Arnhem Way, Donington. At Spalding, in Spalding Road, on April 16, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £40 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Constantin Goga, 23, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in Fishtoft Road, on April 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Gregory Guille, 43, of London Road, Grantham. At Boston, in Union Place, on February 2, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Dean Harris, 43, of Bull Drove, Wrangle Common. At Skegness, in Roman Bank, on March 23, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Adrian Olszewski, 23, of Saddlers Way. Fishtoft. At Boston, in Horncastle Road, on May 8, used a vehicle without insurance. £320 fine. £42 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £106 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Leonardas Kanasevicius, 27, of Princess Anne Road, Boston. At Boston, in Nelson Way, on April 16, used a vehicle without insurance. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £450 fine. £45 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

LAMP

Atahac Kaptanob, 48, of Old Sleaford Road, Lincoln. At Fosdyke, on the A17, on May 10, used a vehicle on which not every rear position lamp was in good working order. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

MOBILE

Rafal Matusiak, 29, of Blue Street, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, on September 14, 2020, drove a vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £115 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed.

Dimitar Dimitrov, 26, of Riverside, Boston. At Boston, in Riverside, on April 24, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in otherwise in accordance with a licence. £220 fine.

Andrius Bagocius, 30, of Saxon Way, Bourne. At Bicker, on the A52, on April 24, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £116 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed.

SEAT BELT

George Memisi, 29, of Willoughby Road, Boston. At Boston, in Lincoln Lane, on February 15, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

SPEEDING

Joanna Lebiedowicz, 62, of Summerfields, Old Leake. At Old Leake, in Church Road, on June 8, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.