COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Kurt Lees, 34, of Low Road, Friskney. At Lincoln, on November 8, damaged a window, CCTV and ceiling panels belonging to Lincoln County Hospital, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. £300 compensation to pay. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a Community Order made on September 22 by failing to attend as instructed on September 24. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence. At Skegness and District Hospital, on September 20, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a Community Order made on June 30 by failing to attend as instructed on September 24. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences. First, in Boston, at Asda’s car park, on April 11, caused significant damage to a vehicle belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be. Second, at Boston, on February 10, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker. For each offence, Community Order made, conditions as above. Original Community Orders revoked.

Jodie Berwick, 29, of Field View, Tumby Woodside, Boston. At Boston, on December 29, 2020, damaged a vehicle and attached trailer belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £22 victim surcharge. £200 costs. At Boston, on the same date, took a vehicle without the consent of the owner for the use of herself or another. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for seven days. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, on the same date, in Tumby Woodside, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

FAILED TO STOP

Oliver Tripp, 38, of Mill Drove South, Cowbit. At Sutterton, on the A17, on December 11, 2019, as a driver, after being involved in an accident whereby damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £470 compensation to pay. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, and not having given his name and address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring him to do so, failed to report the accident at a police station or to a constable as soon as was reasonably practicable, and in any case within 24 hours of the occurrence of the accident. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove without due care and attention, used a vehicle without insurance, and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed. At Whaplode, in Millgate, on July 18, 2020, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which personal injury was caused to another person, failed to stop. Community Order made, as above. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which personal injury was caused to another, and not having given his name and address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring him to do so, failed to report the accident at a police station or to a constable as soon as was reasonably practicable, and in any case within 24 hours of the occurrence of the incident. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove without due care and attention, used a vehicle without insurance, and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

HARASSMENT

Lathan Middleton, 30, of Kyme Road, Boston. At Boston, between October 24 and 27, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which he knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment. Committed to prison for 14 days. £128 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/TEST CERTIFICATE

Krzysztof Plaszczewski, 30, of Riverside, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, on February 16, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Robert Pojavo, 61, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on May 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £250 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Gvido Semjonovs, 23, of Trinity Street, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, on February 23, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Todor Simeonov, 47, of Pump Square, Boston. At Boston, in Fydell Street, on June 2, used a vehicle without insurance. £380 fine. £38 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Georgi Tsvetanov, 32, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. At Boston, in Willoughby Road, on March 20, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Aneta Wasik, 45, of Woodville Road, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on March 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Andrew Geeson, 26, of St Margaret’s, Quadring. At Donington, in Badgate Road, on September 18, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £80 fine. £34 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Vlad-Dorin Caldararu, 21, of High Street, Swineshead. At Holbeach, in Penny Hill, on April 1, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nikolai Dimitrov, 30, of George Street, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on April 5, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Ovibijus Mackevicius, 27, of Portland Street, Boston. At Boston, in Portland Street, on February 14, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate.

Kiril Osev, 36, of Bowman Close, Boston. At Boston, in Field Street, on May 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At the same location, at the same date, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Stelian Rezmives, 31, of George Street, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on April 7, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 28 days. Driving record endorsed.

LAMP

Asta Smulkiene, 42, of Castle Street, Boston. At Boston, on April 10, used a vehicle on which not every front passenger lamp was in good working order. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

PASSENGERS

Cristinel Vitan, 31, of Main Ridge East, Boston. At Boston, in Main Ridge East, on February 19, used a vehicle when the number of passengers carried in it was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person, in that there were four passengers in the rear, but only three seat belts. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

SPEEDING

Daniel Moon, 41, of Common Road, Wrangle. At Kirton Holme, on the A52, on July 11, 2020, drove at a speed of 116mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances, exceptional hardship found. £525 fine. £53 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

TYRE