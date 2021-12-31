COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

COMMUNITY ORDER – FAILED TO COMPLY

Ovidijus Samonskis, 27, of St Peters Lane, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a Community Order made on September 10, 2020, by failing without reasonable excuse to comply with arranged telephone contact as instructed on April 13 and failed to return the Project in Box by March 4 and failed to provide acceptable documentary evidence for the failures within the specified time limit. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £65 costs.

HARASSMENT

James Marshall, 59, of Main Road, New Bolingbroke. Between December 12 and 25, 2020, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which he ought to have known amounted to harassment in that he sent three abusive emails to the complainant. Restraining Order made. £1,100 fine. £110 victim surcharge. £620 costs.

HEADLAMPS

Andrzej Pietrzak, 57, of Jubilee Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, on February 6, used a vehicle on which not every headlamp was clean and in good working order. £40 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/TEST CERTIFICATE

Toni Woodland, 31, of Church Road, Boston. At Boston, in Robin Hoods Walk, on March 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ionut Miga, 25, of Jarram Street, Leicester. At Boston, in South End, on September 19, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £500 fine. £50 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Rebecca Ainsworth, 40, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Sleaford, on the A17, on October 23, 2020, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £60 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £100 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Karen Bond, 49, of Frampton Fen Lane, Hubberts Bridge. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on May 7, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Christian Coleman, 30, of Southwell Road, Wisbech. At Stickney, on the A16, on May 20, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Deimants Deksnis, 30, of Blue Street, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on May 24, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Gemma Henley, 35, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Fydell Street, on May 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Darren Pearson, 54, of Northlands Road, Westville, Boston. At Friskney, on the A52, on April 5, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points. At the same location, on the same date, drove at a speed of 63mph, exceeding the 50mph limit. £220 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed.

Janis Rancans, 31, of Sydney Street, Boston. At Boston, in Main Ridge East, on February 23, used a vehicle without insurance. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Martin Gichev, 32, of Bramley Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Tennyson Close, on August 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £180 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Marian Road, on July 6, without reasonable excuse, drove a vehicle which was not fitted with a rear seat belt while a child under the age of 12 and not greater than or equal to 150cm in height was in the rear of the car, and while a front seat, fitted with a seat belt, was not occupied by any person. £40 fine. At the same location, on the same date, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £40 fine. At Crowland, on the A16, on July 23, drove at a speed of 82mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £80 fine. Driving record endorsed with four points. At Cowbit, on the A16, on July 1, drove at speed of 69mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £40 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points. At Crowland, on the A16, on June 27, drove at a speed of 73mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £40 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points. At Cowbit, on the A16, on December 26, 2020, drove at a speed of 72mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £40 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points. At Cowbit, on the A16, on December 5, 2020, drove at a speed of 70mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £40 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Ilona Szaber, 37, of Mayflower Road, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on January 20, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Brandon Fields, 22, of Orchard Way, Coningsby. At Sleaford, on the A17, on December 18, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £450 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle when the grooves of the tread pattern of the tyres fitted to the front wheels had little to no tread. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Nettleham, on January 1, having been required, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £900 fine. £90 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At Anwick, on the A153, on December 28, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £450 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Georgi Tsvetanov, 32, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, on December 22, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Victoria Place, on February 16, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Main Road, on April 22, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, kept a vehicle when the registration mark fixed on the front and rear failed to comply with the regulations in that the plates were homemade. No separate penalty.

Freddie Clark, 19, of Sir Isaac Newton Drive, Boston. At Boston, in Silver Street, on May 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, rode a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

MOBILE

Atanas Kovachev, 28, of Cromwell Street, Lincoln. At Boston, in Market Place, on March 12, 2020, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

SEAT BELT