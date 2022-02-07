COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

COMMUNITY ORDER – FAILED TO COMPLY

Ireneusz Wota, 49, of Church Lane, Algarkirk. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a Community Order made on October 15, 2020, by failing to remain in contact with the supervising officer. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence. At Skegness, in Drummond Road, on March 22, 2020, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood equalled 263 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mcg. £653 fine. £65 costs.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

Charlotte Taylor, 26, of King Street, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, on May 26, drove without due care and attention. £80 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/TEST CERTIFICATE

Antanas Buta, 31, of Smalley Road, Boston. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, on July 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £320 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Arnas Butnorius, 26, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Trinity Street, on April 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Vilius Ceponis, 26, of Albert Terrace, Boston. At Boston, on the A16, on July 8, used a vehicle without insurance. £392 fine. £39 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Abel-Enoh Ioan, 28, of Burrows Close, Boston. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, on July 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Victor-Elisei Ioan, 20, of Burrows Close, Boston. At Spalding, in West Marsh Road, on July 8, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. No separate penalty.

Maciel Szaruga, 33, of Argyle Street, Boston. At Boston, on the A16, on April 30, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £106 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Antonio Medina, 23, of Halmergate, Spalding. At Boston, in Blue Street, on April 29, used a vehicle without insurance. £350 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Biser Slavchev, 31, of Windsor Terrace, Boston. At Boston, in Windsor Terrace, on June 23, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Ioan Togan, 44, of Laughton Road, Boston. At Boston, in South End, on June 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £250 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Eimantas Vasilianskas, 20, of High Street, Holbeach. At Sutterton, on the A16, on April 12, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Matas Joksas, 20, of Carver Road, Boston. At Boston, in Threadneedle Street, on January 1, 2021, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim services. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

Nikola Radev, 42, of Foster Street, Boston. At Spalding, on the A16, on March 10, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving from 12 months. Driving record endorsed with eight penalty points.

John Rogan, 43, of Redstone Road, Boston. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on May 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ingus Zeijers, 29, of Paddock Grove, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, on May 8, used a vehicle without insurance. £770 fine. £77 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

SEAT BELT

Sorin Bulearca, 34, of Tooley Street, Boston. At Kirton, in The Mill, on April 22, rode in the front seat of a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Neil Edge, 52, of Mastins Court, Boston. At Tumby, in Langrick Road, on April 19, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Rafal Koziel, 42, of Bourne Road, Spalding. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on April 15, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Kuna Petrova, 20, of Paddock Grove, Boston. At Boston, in Laughton Road, rode in the rear of a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Danut Ramadan, 31, of Willoughby Road, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, on April 7, without reasonable excuse, drove a vehicle while carrying in the rear a child of or over the age of three years, but under the age of 14, who was not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £40 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Rumen Rumenov, 32, of Pen Street, Boston. At Boston, in Freiston Road, on April 5, without reasonable excuse, drove a vehicle while carrying in the rear of the vehicle a child of or over the age of three, but under the age of 14, who was not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £100 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Adam Towler, 31, of Park Lane, Donington. At Gosberton, in High Street, on April 6, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

SPEEDING

Mark Leach, 65, of North Forty Foot Bank, in Boston. At Heckington, on the B1395 in Sidebar Lane, drove at speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £342 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Bryan Rush, 68, of Fishmere End Road, Wigtoft. At Heckington, on the B1395 in Sidebar Lane, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £233 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.