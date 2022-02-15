COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Benjamin Thorpe, 33, of Winston Gardens, Boston. At Boston, in Allington Garden, on November 21, drove while disqualified. £200 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, on the same date, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis resin to be forfeited and destroyed. At Boston, in Park Road, on July 3, were in charge of a vehicle while unfit to drive through drugs. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, on the same date, had in his possession 1.58g of cocaine – a class A drug. No separate penalty. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed.

HEADGEAR

Daniel Glotovs, 18, of South Terrace, Boston. At Boston, in South End, rode a motor bicycle without wearing protective headgear. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Joshua Raggo, 27, of Lowgate Avenue, Bicker. At Boston, in Wyberton West Road, on August 11, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Arturs Savickis, 34, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Boston, in Fydell Street, on August 19, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Ingrida Sidlauskaite, 38, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on August 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Raimonds Skutans, 28, of Fantail Close, Spalding. At Sutterton, on July 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £396 fine. £39 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Anjum Sultana, 42, of St Bede’s Drive, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on November 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Mainetas Balciunas, 29, of Tower Gardens, Boston. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on May 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Laimonas Gutauskas, 19, of Southfields Drive, Stanground, Peterborough. At Kirton, on the A16, on May 1, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. At Spalding, in Low Road, on June 24, committed the same offence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Wayne Abbott, 32, of Hawthorn Hill, Dogdyke. At Coningsby, in Dogdyke Road, on August 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Melanie Gardner, 34, of St Leodegars Close, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on August 23, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £80 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove at a speed of 43mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Victor Gorcinschi, 18, of Sydney Street, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, on August 23, used a vehicle without insurance. £276 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Daniel Ilie, 21, of Main Ridge West, Boston. At Boston, in Lawrence Lane, on August 29, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Mancho Nachev, 31, of King Street, Boston. At Boston, in King Street, on August 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £350 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Dainus Ramelis, 43, of Woodville Road, Boston. At Boston, in Tunnard Street, on August 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Renata Rodrigues, 22, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, on June 16, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Darryl Wilson, 57, of Tattershall Road, Boston. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, on August 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £40 fine. Driving record endorsed.

LAMP

Marin Demir, 25, of Castle Street, Boston. At Boston, on the A16, on May 31, used a vehicle on which not every rear position lamp was in good working order. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Martynas Rimkus, 23, of Main Ridge East, Boston. At Boston, on the A16, on June 8, used a vehicle on which not every front position lamp was in good working order. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

SEAT BELT

Jason Sullivan, 40, of Pilgrim Gardens, Fishtoft. At Fishtoft, in Rider Gardens, on March 20, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Yuri Yankov, 36, of Danzey Close, Ebbsfleet Valley, Swanscombe, Kent. At Boston, in Trinity Street, on March 14, drove while carrying in the rear of the vehicle a child of or over the age of three years, but under 14, who was not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations, namely two young children were not restrained by a seat belt or in car seats. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

SIGN

Shaun Greaves, 20, of Windmill View Court, Boston. At Lincoln, on May 25, failed to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign, namely a no entry sign (except for buses). £66 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

TYRES