COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

COMMUNITY ORDER – FAILED TO COMPLY

George Booth, 53, of Kitwood Road, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a Community Order made on August 25 by failing to attend as instructed on November 2 and 19. Order amended – compliance date extended.

Luke Ribbans, 18, of Craven Avenue, Kirton. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a Community Order made on July 16 by displaying unacceptable behaviour on October 1. Order amended – compliance date extended.

Darren Fox, 53, of Lowgate, Gosberton. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a Community Order made on June 7 by failing to attend as instructed on October 6 and 13. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences. First, at Donington, on April 17, used towards another threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause them to believe that immediate use of unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them, whereby that person was likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. Community Order made. Alcohol Treatment Requirement: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Second, at Lincoln, on June 4, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings on May 16. Community Order made, as above.

FAILED TO STOP

Andrius Lukosius, 32, of Goffsmill, Bretton, Peterborough. At Boston, in Ingram Road, on November 15, 2020, as a driver of a vehicle, after being involved in an accident in which personal injury and damage was caused to another person and another vehicle, failed to stop. £80 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At the same location, on the same date, as a driver of a vehicle, after being involved in an accident in which personal injury and damaged was caused to another person and another vehicle, and not having given his name and address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring them to do so, failed to report the accident at a police station or to a constable as soon as was reasonably practicable, and in any case within 24 hours. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove without due care and attention. £80 fine. Driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/TEST CERTIFICATE

Peter Parrish, 35, of Vine Road, Skegness. At Boston, in Tawney Street, on May 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mitica Spiridon, 54, of George Street, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on June 12, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Jack Taylor, 26, of Marshall Grove, Butterwick. At Boston, in Camelot Gardens, on April 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ramunas Domkus, 30, Haven Meadows, Boston. At Spalding, on the A16, on August 23, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £107 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Eugeniu Prestescu, 38, of Bradford Road, Boston. At Boston, in Church Close, on June 14, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Marc Verdegaal, 31, of Mill Lane, Bicker. At Boston, in Lister Way, on May 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £402 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Asen Atanasov, 34, of Argyle Street, Boston. At Boston, in Pen Street, on September 27, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Kalyo Atanasov, 31, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, in Norfolk Street, on October 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Marian Nikolov, 43, of Holbeach Terrace, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, on October 12, used a vehicle without insurance. £175 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Georgi Demirev, 20, of Horace Street, Boston. At Spalding, on the A16, on July 20, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Anatolijs Doksvels, 50, of Old Mill Court, Boston. At Boston, in Woodville Road, on July 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £350 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Luca Georgiev, 19, of Revesby Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Revesby Avene, on May 29, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £116 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Simon Gresswell, 33, of West Elloe Avenue, Spalding. At Sutterton, on the A16, on July 1, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

POSSESSION OF FIREARM

Patrick Doran, 32, of East Fen Lane, Stickney. At Skegness, on July 9, being a person who had been sentenced to imprisonment for a term of three months or more, but less than three years, had in his possession a firearm, namely a pre-charged pneumatic air weapon, a junior air rifle, and an air rifle, before the expiration of the period of five years from the date of his release. Committed to prison for 14 days.

SEAT BELT

Titi Buricea, 43, of Langley Mews, Kirton. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on May 25, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Daniel Butler, 29, of Hessle Drive, Boston West. At Boston, on John Adams Way, on May 19, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £111 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Nikolay Nikolov, 49, of Havelock Street, Spalding. At Boston, in Laughton Road, on May 22, without reasonable excuse, drove while carrying in the rear of the vehicle a child of or over the age of three years but under the age of 14 years who was not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. At the same location, on the same date, drove while carrying in the rear of the vehicle a child under the age of three who was not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations – two counts. For each offence, £220 fine.

David Padley, 52, of Station Road, Old Leake Commonside. At Boston, in Main Ridge East, on May 24, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

SPEEDING