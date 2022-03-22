COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Alan Ambotas, 26, of Grosvenor Road, Frampton. At Boston, on September 5, damaged a wheelie bin and garage door belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Imprisoned for period of 28 days. At Boston, on August 31, committed the same offence. Imprisoned for period of 28 days to run as a concurrent term.

DRINK DRIVING

Ovidijus Samonskis, 27, of St Peter’s Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, on December 17, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 54 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £400 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £40 victim surcharge.

Simon Evans, 47, of Church Road, Tilney St Lawrence, King’s Lynn. At Swineshead, on the A17, on December 11, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 45 microgrammes in 100 milliltires. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £600 fine. £85 costs. £60 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Florin Craciunoiu, 41, of Spring Gardens, Spalding. At Swineshead, on the A52, on December 7, drove while disqualified. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Disqualified from driving for two months. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. Twelve-month conditional discharge imposed. Driving record endorsed.

Angel Angelov, 33, of Granville Street, Boston. At Kirton, on the A16, on December 11, drove while disqualified. £100 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

William Armstrong, 24, of Watchyard Lane, Formby, Liverpool. At Wigtoft, on the A17, on December 12, drove while disqualified. £500 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £50 victim surcharge. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

HANDLING

Jajay Rogan, 19, of Wide Bargate, Boston. At Boston, on December 18, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal or realisation of stolen goods, namely 31 assorted meat steak selection packs to the value of £130 belonging to Lidl, or dishonestly arranged to do so, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods. £85 costs. £22 victim surcharge. Conditional discharge of 12 months. At Boston, in Tunnard Street, on the same date, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/TEST CERTIFICATE

Abdulhaq Safi, 30, of Castle Lane, Olton, Solihull. At Boston, in Queen Street, on July 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

KT Waterman, 22, of Main Road, Stickney. At Boston, in Priory Road, on July 17, used a vehicle without insurance. £461 fine. £46 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Jamie Bunn, 43, of Sutton Road, Sutton St James, Spalding. At Boston, in Armtree Road, on April 6, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

Iulian-Dan Enea, 37, of Park Street, Dunstable, Central Bedfordshire. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on June 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed.

Gilbert Luca, 25, of Willoughby Road, Boston. At Boston, in Botolph Street, on June 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nicu-Petru Sperius, 23, of Cowbit Road, Spalding. At Sutterton, on the A16, on July 23, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Madalin Cimpeanu, 29, of South Terrace, Boston. At Boston, in Norfolk Street, on October 29, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Liviu-Ionut Cojocaru, 27, of Freiston Road, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Lorraine Lyons, 53, of Hakerley Bridge, Frithville. At Surfleet Marsh, in Marsh Drove, on July 31, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kircho Dechev, 22, of The Old Dairy, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on July 6, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Asen Dimitrov, 53, of Trinity Street, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, on August 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

LAMP

Abbie Thompson, 27, of Lower Street, Great Addington, Kettering, Northamptonshire. At Boston, in Carlton Road, on July 24, used a vehicle on which not every rear position lamp was in good working order. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Claudia Burtila, 21, of Gedney Drove End, Spalding. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on August 1, used a vehicle on which not every rear position lamp was in good working order. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

SEAT BELT

Lee Dawson-Pickering, 30, of Albert Street, Holbeach. At Sutterton, on the A16, on June 26, drove a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Vladimir Georgiev, 44, of Revesby Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Sydney Street, on June 23, without reasonable excuse, drove a vehicle which was not fitted with a rear seat belt while a child under the age of 12 years and not greater than or equal to 150cm in height was in the rear of the vehicle and at a time a front seat, fitted with a seat belt, was not occupied by any person. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

TYRE

Ovibijus Mackevicius, 27, of Portland Street, Boston. At Harmston, in Whites Lane, on August 6, used a vehicle when the grooves of the tread pattern on a tyre fitted to the offside front wheel were not of a regulation depth. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

CASE RE-OPENED