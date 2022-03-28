COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Eriks Dreimantis, 30, of Morton Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. At Boston Police Station, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a custody detention officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. £300 fine. £100 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £95 surcharge.

Jacob Smith, 25, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. At Boston, on February 9, committed assault by beating. £233 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Leanne Thornton, 39, of Low Gate, Gosberton. At Pinchbeck, on January 4, damaged an internal door, an external door and furniture belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. £50 compensation to pay. At Pinchbeck, on the same date, resisted a constable in the execution of their duty. No separate penalty. At Pinchbeck, on the same date, stole six litre bottles of vodka to the value of £118.50 from Morrissons. £50 compensation to pay.

Darren Fox, 53, of Low Gate, Gosberton. At Pinchbeck, on January 4, damaged an internal door, an external door and furniture belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. £50 compensation to pay. At Pinchbeck, on the same date, stole six litre bottles of vodka to the value of £118.50 from Morrissons. £50 compensation to pay.

Steven Murphy, 35, of Broadfield Lane, Boston. At Boston, on March 17, 2021, damaged a vehicle belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. Restraining order made. £50 compensation to pay. £22 victim surcharge. £75 costs.

DANGEROUS DRIVING

Sammie Pagden, 28, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Old Leake, in The Gride, on June 4, 2019, drove dangerously on a road. Committed to prison for six months, suspended for 18 months. Activity Requirement: course for 21 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 10 days. £122 victim surcharge. £620 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with him in public place, a baseball bat. Committed to prison for two months, suspended for 18 months, to run concurrently. Conditions, as above. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on November 19, 2019, drove without reasonable care for other persons using that road. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 14 days. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING

Costel-Ionut Gane, 26, of Wormgate, Boston. At Boston, in Tawney Street, on July 16, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 5.3 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

Shaun Bradbury, 32, of Princess Road, Kirton. At Kirton, in Drainside South, on August 14, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 5.6 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £300 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and without a test certificate. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

Zanis Gedroics, 34, of Windsor Crescent, Boston. At Boston, in West End Road, on July 20, drove without due care and attention. £110 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Macauley Lewis, 19, of Meridian Road, Fishtoft. At Boston, on the A16, on June 8, drove without due care and attention. £440 fine. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

HANDHELD MOBILE XX

Timothy Goodliff, 35, of Thomas Middlecott Drive, Kirton. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on August 5, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Nikola Radev, 42, of Brothertoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, on August 16, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Antonia-Aurora Nedelea, 28, of Gibbons Street, Ipswich. At Boston, in Fydell Street, on October 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. No separate penalty.

Graham Nicholls, 40, of Park Avenue, Sutterton. At Boston, in Lister Way, on July 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Stefan Vochita, 20, of Sydney Street, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on July 11, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Livia Dourado, 53, of Piccard Drive, Spalding. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on July 20, drove without a test certificate. £153 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

John Longfield, 74, of Randolph Road, Fosdyke. At Boston, in London Road, on July 22, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Sasho Nikolav, 28, of Fydell Court, Boston. At Boston, in Fydell Street, on October 28, used a vehicle without insurance. £300 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

Marcin Cielek, 41, of The Featherworks, Boston. At Boston, on January 1, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £80 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

SEAT BELT

Yordan Ganchev, 23, of Hide Close, Boston. At Boston, in Woodthorpe Avenue, on Augst 22, rode in a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £126 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

WINDSCREEN