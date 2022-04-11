COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Mindaogus Zinkevicius, 29, of Station Street, Boston. At Boston, on January 8, damaged a window pane belonging to another, with intent or by being reckless. £46 fine. £180 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DISORDERLY

Lee Roberts, 42, of Cross Street, Spalding. At Boston Pilgrim Hospital, on November 8, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. Discharged conditionally for six months. At Spalding, on December 4, stole chocolate bars to the value of £24.50 from WH Smiths. £40 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Boston, on January 19, failed without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. £40 fine. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended order made on January 25 for six counts of shoplifting. £40 fine.

DISQUALIFIED

Ilia Iliev, 32, of London Road, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on November 28, drove while disqualified. £400 fine. Disqualified from driving for four months. £85 costs. £40 victim surcharge. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Shahzad Gill, 45, of Newark Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough. At Boston, in Market Place, on December 23, drove while disqualified. £666 fine. Disqualified from driving for seven months. £85 costs. £67 victim surcharge. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUGS

Ryan Motley, 42, of Monteith Crescent, Boston. At Boston, on December 3, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £133 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. Court house detention until court rises – detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody. £34 victim surcharge.

IN CHARGE OF VEHICLE

Alexandru Stingaciu, 25, of Princess Street, Boston. At Boston, in Old Hammond Beck Road, on December 24, were in charge of a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 46 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £265 fine. Driving record endorsed. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

James Flitcroft, 26, of Hall Gate, Weston. At Boston, in Queen Street, on September 22, used a vehicle without insurance. £384 fine. £38 victim surcharge. £45 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Kornelijus Zalys, 18, of Fleming Court, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, on October 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £750 fine. £75 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence and used a vehicle when the grooves of the tread pattern of the tyre fitted to the front offside were not of a regulation depth. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle when the condition of its accessories or equipment was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person, namely the bumper had snapped off, exposing sharp edges of plastic and bare metal. No separate penalty. Then, on a later court date, at Boston, in Rochford Tower Lane, on August 6, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £110 victim surcharge. £9 costs. Driving recorde endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine.

Marin Gradishliev, 28, of Hartley Street, Boston. At Boston, in Hartley Street, on September 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Jolita Krupaviciute, 27, of Brussels Way, Luton. At Boston, in Grand Sluice Bridge, on September 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At the same location, on the same date, drove a vehicle without due care and attention. £80 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Krystian Szczepaniak, 31, of Carver Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on September 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £110 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving record endorsed.

Alekasandra Walkosz, 28, of Hospital Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Norfolk Street, used a vehicle (an e-scooter) without insurance. £334 fine. £55 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, rode a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £222 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Rafal Zajko, 21, of Syndey Street, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, on September 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £110 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £440 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Jordan Vines, 28, of Tattershall Road, Boston. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, on July 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £440 fine. £58 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove at a speed of 39mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £146 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Silviu-Petre Totora, 28, of Merridale Lane, Wolverhampton. At Boston, in Market Place, on August 6, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Wojciech Kosinski, 34, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, on the A16, on November 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Perry Green, 48, of Holmes Close, Norwich. At Boston, in Oak House Lane, on July 12, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

SPEEDING

Lee Rand, 64, of Wortleys Lane, Wyberton. At Kirton, on the A16, on July 19, drove at a speed of 102mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £480 fine. £48 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 56 days. Driving record endorsed.

Marek Cierpich, 37, of Fossitt Place, Kirton. At Whaplode, on the A151 Main Road, on November 6, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £325 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Martin Elvin, 66, of North Street, Digby. At Cranwell, in Cranwell Avenue, on July 5, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £253 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Marcin Rogalewicz, 45, of Belton Park Road, Skegness. At Old Leake, on the A52, on August 31, drove at a speed of 79mph, exceeding the 50mph limit. £352 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT