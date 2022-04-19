COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Jimmy Nuttall, 30, of Drove Road, Freiston. At Boston, on January 1, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. Community Order. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. £50 compensation to pay.

Ryan Roland-Shrubb, 24, of Brothertoft Court, Boston. At Boston, on January 17, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them – two counts. For each offence, Community Order imposed with Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours. £85 costs. £95 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING

Valerijs Bubleiko, 39, of Westfield Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Woodville Road, on December 23, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 69mcg in 100ml. Legal limit 35mcg. £350 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £35 victim surcharge. At Boston, at the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Clive Andrew, 48, of Eleys Lane, Algarkirk. At Kirton, in Penny Gardens, on January 17, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 78mcg in 100ml of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £400 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £40 victim surcharge.

DRUG DRIVING

Marcel Litewiak, 19, of Friars Gate, Boston. At Boston, in Tawney Street, on December 9, 2020, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 4.5 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £180 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £100 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

William Cole, 20, of Small Drove Lane, West Pinchbeck. At Quadring Fen, in South Drove, on August 7, drove without due care and attention. £266 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points. At the same location, on the same date, failed to stop the vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. No separate penalty.

Ilian Iliev, 29, of Holbeach Terrace, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on July 22, drove without due care and attention. £266 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Tiago Miguel, 29, of Station Street, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, on May 28, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Muhammad Gondal, 35, of The Hurn, Billingborough. At Boston, in Fydell Street, on June 8, used a vehicle without insurance. £415 fine. £42 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Gosberton Clough, on the B1397 Clough Road, on the same date, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, as a driver, failed to stop on being required to so by a constable in uniform. No separate penalty.

Pawel Litwinczuk, 29, of Kime Mews, Kirton. At Boston, in Argyle Street, on October 20, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Alan Taylor, 47, of Eaudyke Road, Friskney. At Skegness, in Anchor Lane, on March 8, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Kornelijus Zalys, 19, of Fleming Court, Boston. At Boston, in Thorold Street, on August 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Reinis Litins, 34, of Sir Isaac Newton Drive, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on September 17, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Damian Piwowarczyk, 32, of Edinburgh Drive, Spalding. At Boston, in Norfolk Street, on September 17, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Rusan Radu, 25, of Tooley Street, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, on September 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Robert Steer, 40, of Cambridge Grove Road, Kingston Upon Thames. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on September 17, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Janis Kerpis, 26, of Hardwick Estate, Kirton. At Boston, in Lister Way, on July 17, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £133 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Shaun Spiking, 36, of Spilsby Road, New Leake. At Skegness, in Lyndhurst Avenue, on July 28, used a vehicle without insurance. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Rafal Dolinska, 32, of Westfield Lane, Mansfield. At Boston, in High Street, on October 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Stelian-Clif Lucan, 25, of Reams Close, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on September 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £350 fine. £46 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £116 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Trifon Malakov, 49, of Hartley Street, Boston. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, on September 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £400 fine. £53 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £133 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Andrejs Pigozna, 39, of Sydney Street, Boston. At Boston, in Station Road, on September 10, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £90 costs. £88 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Immigration

Thuy Nguyen, 38, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on February 5, not being a British citizen and in contravention of the Immigration Act, knowingly entered the UK in breach of a deportation order. Committed to prison for two weeks.

LOAD

Vytautas Sasnauskis, 60, of Sheffield Street, Scunthorpe. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on September 6, used a vehicle which carried a load which was not secured and that danger or nuisance was likely to be caused to any person or property by reason of the load or any part thereof falling or being blown from it. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

PUBLIC ORDER

Steven Fordham, 38, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Boston, on February 1, used threatening, abusive or insulting words with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence whereby that person was likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. Restraining Orders made. £162 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £500 costs.

SPEEDING

Paul Hicks, 36, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Swineshead Bridge, on the A17, on June 6, drove at a speed of 93mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £40 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed.

