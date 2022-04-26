COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT

Carrie Blunt, 36, of Wide Bargate, Boston. At Boston, on February 19, committed common assault by beating. £100 compensation to pay. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Restraining Order made.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Marti McCarthy, 26, of Station Street, Donington. At Spalding, on January 23, destroyed a pane of glass within a door belonging to The Punchbowl public house, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether it would be destroyed or damaged. £40 fine. £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. At Spalding, on the same date, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them, whereby that person was likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. £40 fine.

DOG DANGEROUSLY OUT OF CONTROL

Adam Bailey, 46, of Grantham Road, Sleaford. At Boston, in Broadfield Lane, on May 15, were in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control and while out of control injured a person. £100 compensation to pay. £120 fine. Dog to be securely held on a lead by a person who is not less than 16 years old and to be securely fitted with a muzzle sufficient to prevent it biting any person.

DRINK DRIVING

Miroslaw Kaczmarczyk, 50, of Florin Drive, Boston. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on January 1, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 60 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. £160 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Martin Gichev, 32, of Bramley Lane, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, on October 29, drove a vehicle while disqualified. £107 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

Michael Speed, 52, of Middle Mere Bank, Benington. At Old Leake, on the A52, on October 23, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Alcohol Abstinence and Monitoring requirement: 90 days. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

DRUG DRIVING

Rawal Swiatek, 27, of Ingram Road, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on September 20, drove a vehicle when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 9.1 milligrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

DUE CARE

Rikki Chamberlain, 32, of Bede Crescent, Benington. At Boston, on July 14, drove without due care and attention. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Callum Donger, 23, of Southwell Road, Wisbech. At Boston, in London Road, on January 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £400 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Warren Bagley, 31, of Chester Street, Coventry. At Wyberton, on the A16, on August 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Simon Baxter, 30, of Station Street, Donington. At Spalding, in New Road, on August 10, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Wainfleet Road, on September 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £180 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Vladimirs Burovs, 34, of Oxford Street, Boston. At Lincoln, on the B1178, on August 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £450 fine. £45 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Antanas Prismantas, 59, of Rose Place, Boston. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, on July 23, used a vehicle (an electric scooter), without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, rode a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Marian Pruna, 22, of Tower Street, Boston. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, on July 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Petko Stefanov, 30, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, in Maud Street, on April 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £250 fine. £41 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle when the manner in which a load was secured involved a danger of injury to any person, namely on the roof of the vehicle was a brown settee with nothing securing it to the vehicle. £166 fine. Driving record endorsed.

PROTECTION ORDER

William Jolly, 51, of Quadring Road, Donington. In Lincolnshire, on February 19, breached a domestic violence protection order made on February 18 by being located in a property which he was prohibited from entering or coming within 100 metres of. Committed to prison for 30 days.

PUBLIC ORDER

Kornelijus Zalys, 18, of Fleming Court, Boston. At Boston, on January 21, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. £80 fine. £85 costs.

SPEEDING

Paula Young, 57, of Castle Lane, Coningsby. At Wildmore, on the B1192 Langrick Road at New York Primary School, on December 31, 2020, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £206 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT

Daniel Allen, 23, of Chipping House Road, Sheffield. At Old Leake, on June 14, 2019, stole a bank card to the value of £1. Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 12 months. £409 compensation to pay. £336 costs. At Old Leake, on the same date, committed fraud in that he dishonestly made a false representation, namely withdrew £250 in cash from a cash machine and paid £159 to clear a bill, intending to cause the owner of the card loss or to expose that person to risk of loss. Committed to prison for four weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a consecutive term. Overall length of sentence: eight weeks. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended order made on March 15, 2018, for offences between October 12, 2017, and November 24, 2017, at Rotherham, of committing fraud in that he dishonestly made a false representation, namely eight cash machine transactions and six internet purchases totalling £3,021.94, intending to make a gain for himself. £100 fine.

UNFIT TO DRIVE