COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

One of the county's magistrates' courts, along with Lincoln.

ASSAULT

Marius Pilicouskas, 21, of Tilney Avenue, Boston. At Boston, assaulted a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. Community order made. Unpaid work of 100 hours and £500 compensation to pay.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Carl Pagden, 55, of Montieth Crescent, Boston. At Boston, on February 17, without lawful excuse, threatened another that he would smash the rear window at an address belonging to them, intending that they would fear that the threat would be carried out. Community order made. Alcohol treatment requirement of six months. Rehabilitation activity up to 15 days, £95 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

DRUG DRIVING

Ricky Holland, 33, of Revesby Avenue, Boston. At Stickney, on the A16, on July 18, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled more than 1,600 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. Fine of £120, £34 victim surcharge, £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 6.7 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Driving record endorsed. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made on February 19, 2020, for an offence of possession of a class A drug. £100 fine.

FAILED TO CO-OPERATE

Jordan Seal, 23, of Main Road, Frithville. At Skegness, on August 31, without reasonable excuse, failed to co-operate with a preliminary test, namely a breath test, £443 fine. Driving record endorsed with four points, £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Calvin Terry, 27, of Snaith Avenue, Fosdyke. At Fosdyke, in Old Main Road, on September 16, used a vehicle without insurance, £403 fine, £53 victim surcharge, £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without a test certificate, £134 fine.

Paulo Ferreira, 39, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, in Frampton Place, on October 1, used a vehicle without insurance, £453 fine, £45 victim surcharge, £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Craig Worley, 36, of Pocklington Way, Heckington. At Boston, in Lister Way, on July 30, used a vehicle without insurance, £400 fine, £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Gheorghe Ardelean, 33, of Larkspur Croft, Boston. At Boston, in Fydell Street, on November 30, used a vehicle without insurance, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Nerijus Daubaras, 25, of Friars Gate, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on December 5, used a vehicle without insurance, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Bethany Hall, 18, of Breda Court, Spalding. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on November 4, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Jodie Berwick, 29, of Field View, Tumby Woodside. At Boston, in London Road, on October 4, used a vehicle without a test certificate, £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £26 costs.

Anna Hoyles, 37, of Craythorne Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Dolphin Lane, on November 30, used a vehicle (an electric scooter) without insurance, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, rode a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

SPEEDING

Travis Raggo, 23, of Puritan Way, Boston. At Cowbridge, in Boston Road, on September 6, drove at a speed of more than 100mph, exceeding the 60mph limit, £220 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 90 days. Driving record endorsed.

Callum Stephenson, 24, of Salem Street, Gosberton. At Pinchbeck, in Church Road, on September 12, drove at a speed of 56mph, exceeding the 30mph limit, £346 fine, £35 victim surcharge, £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 28 days. Driving record endorsed.

David Marshall, 37, of Millview Road, Ruskington. At Langrick, on the B1192, drove at a speed of 67mph, exceeding the 40mph limit, £369 fine, £36 victim surcharge, £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Alexander Hough, 30, of Thomas Middlecott Drive, Kirton. At Boston, on the A16, drove at a speed of 86mph, exceeding the 60mph limit, £269 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

TRAFFIC SIGNAL