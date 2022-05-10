COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT: Barbara Kubacka, 73, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Boston, in Fenside Road, on October 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.Harry Liebanas-Rolfe, 31, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on December 2, used a vehicle (an electric scooter) without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, rode a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.Andrei Mihailescu, 44, of Castle Street, Boston. At Boston, in Castle Street, on October 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.Marek Modrzejewski, 41, of Drakards Lane, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on December 2, used a vehicle without insurance. £392 fine. £39 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.Rio Newark, 29, of Field Street, Boston. At Boston, in Field Street, on November 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £138 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.Mancho Stefanov, 37, of High Street, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on December 31, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle when the manner in which passengers were carried in it was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person, namely there was a child in the rear sat, unrestrained, on the lap of an adult. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.Gemma Allen, 29, of Eton Way, Boston. At Boston, in Tawney Street, on June 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.Grzegorz Cybulski, 37, of High Street, Kirton. At Boston, in Trinity Street, on June 26, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.Christian-Ionut Sima, 32, of Main Ridge West, Boston. At Kirton, in Wash Road, on September 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £110 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle when the number of passengers carried by it, namely nine, was such its use involved a danger of injury to any person. £440 fine. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.Debra Proctor, 53, of The Spruces, Hagley, Worcestershire. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on October 25, used a vehicle without insurance. No totting disqualification due to exceptional hardship. £415 fine. £42 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.