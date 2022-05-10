COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

ASSAULT:Michael Hellon, 40, of Swallow Road, Rotherham. At Boston, on December 17, 2020, committed assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. £75 compensation to pay. £22 victim surcharge. £150 costs.
BURGLARY:Rafal Czyzewski, 49, of Windsor Bank, Boston. At London South East College, on December 13, 2020, entered as a trespasser with intent to steal. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours. At the same location, on the same date, damaged a window and sliding door to the value of £1,000 with intent or through recklessness. £187 fine. £546 compensation to pay. £95 victim surcharge. £300 costs. At Bexley Magistrates' Court, on January 28, 2021, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. £187 fine.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Aaron Green, 26, of Field Street, Boston. At Lincoln, on February 12, damaged a TV, a table lamp and furnishings to the value of £200 belonging to Premier Inn, with intent or through recklessness. £40 fine. £200 compensation to pay.
DRINK DRIVING:Raimondas Sakinis, 49, of Sydney Street, Boston. At Spalding, on the A16, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in urine equalled 206 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 107mlg. £300 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.
DRUG DRIVING:Duco Verwijs, 27, of High Street, Coningsby. At Coningsby, in Park Lane, on October 14, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 5.0 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.
INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT: Barbara Kubacka, 73, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Boston, in Fenside Road, on October 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.Harry Liebanas-Rolfe, 31, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on December 2, used a vehicle (an electric scooter) without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, rode a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.Andrei Mihailescu, 44, of Castle Street, Boston. At Boston, in Castle Street, on October 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.Marek Modrzejewski, 41, of Drakards Lane, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on December 2, used a vehicle without insurance. £392 fine. £39 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.Rio Newark, 29, of Field Street, Boston. At Boston, in Field Street, on November 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £138 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.Mancho Stefanov, 37, of High Street, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on December 31, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle when the manner in which passengers were carried in it was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person, namely there was a child in the rear sat, unrestrained, on the lap of an adult. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.Gemma Allen, 29, of Eton Way, Boston. At Boston, in Tawney Street, on June 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.Grzegorz Cybulski, 37, of High Street, Kirton. At Boston, in Trinity Street, on June 26, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.Christian-Ionut Sima, 32, of Main Ridge West, Boston. At Kirton, in Wash Road, on September 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £110 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle when the number of passengers carried by it, namely nine, was such its use involved a danger of injury to any person. £440 fine. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.Debra Proctor, 53, of The Spruces, Hagley, Worcestershire. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on October 25, used a vehicle without insurance. No totting disqualification due to exceptional hardship. £415 fine. £42 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.
PUBLIC ORDER: Christopher Parker, 42, of Dogdyke Road, Coningsby. At Coningsby, on May 23, 2019, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. Discharged conditionally for two years. £22 victim surcharge. £200 costs. At Coningsby, on December 13 and 17, 2020, committed the same offence. For each offence, discharged conditionally for two years and Restraining Order made.