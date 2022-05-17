COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates Court

ASSAULT:Graham Nicholls, 40, of Park Avenue, Sutterton. At Spalding, on September 29, assaulted another, thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm. £800 fine. £400 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £85 victim surcharge.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:Antonia Hickman, 28, of Caleb Hill Road, Old Leake. At Old Leake, on March 8, damaged windows belonging to another, with intent or through recklessness. Committed to prison for one month as a concurrent term. Restraining Order made. £200 compensation to pay. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a Suspended Sentence order made on December 17, 2020. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences: three counts of assault by beating and one of use of threatening words or behaviour, all committed at Wrangle on August 4, 2020. For each offence, suspended sentences of imprisonment of two months implemented as sentences of one month, three running consecutive to each other, one concurrently. Overall length of sentence: three months. Commission of a further offence while subject to a Conditional Discharge order imposed on August 25 for an offence of using threatening words or behaviour. No action taken on breach.

DRINK DRIVING:Heather Smith, 56, of St Margarets, Quadring. At Gosberton, in Boston Road, on January 10, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 69 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:Marius Alexie, 35, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Boston, on the A16, on February 9, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Unpaid Work requirement: 120 hours. Disqualified from driving for 21 months. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance, and one in which not every front and rear position lamp were in good working order. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

DUE CARE:Richard Ingamells, 35, of Oak Court, Wrangle. At Boston, on the A52 Swineshead Road, on March 23, 2021, drove without due care and attention. £400 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed.

FAILED TO STOP:Sally McLoughlin, 43, of Station Road, Midville, Boston. At Skegness, in North Parade, on April 25, 2021, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop. £80 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £110 costs. £34 victim surcharge. At the same location, on the same date, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to report it. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove without due care and attention. £80 fine. Driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:Nikolay Kolev, 22, of Freiston Terrace, Boston. At Lincoln, in University Bridge, on May 21, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £400 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on June 1, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £400 fine. £80 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.Simeon Ivanov, 21, of Counts Farm Road, Corby. At Boston, in South Square, on July 12, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

SPEEDING:Marek Mol, 58, of Witham Street, Boston. At Sutterton, on the A16, on July 30, drove at a speed of 80mph, exceeding the 50mph limit. £400 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for two years due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed.