COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

BLADE IN PUBLIC:

Kyle Riches, 24, of Freiston Road, Boston. At Boston, in the Carpenter's Arms, on February 18, without reason or lawful authority, had with him an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a Stanley knife. Committed to prison for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. Deprivation Order made in relation to the Stanley knife. £85 costs. £128 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. £200 fine.

DUE CARE:

Tammy Horton, 34, of Folly Lane, Stickney. At Boston, in High Street, on September 21, drove without due care and attention. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

DRUG DRIVING:

Rio Newark, 29, of Field Street, Boston. At Boston, in Field Street, on November 26, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in his blood equalled 37 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. £60 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £34 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Marian Bulgariu, 22, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in Fishtoft Road, on February 20, used a vehicle without insurance. £450 victim surcharge. £90 costs. £60 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £150 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Michael Coussement, 52, of Washdyke Lane, Old Leake. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on December 13, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £200 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Audrius Dubovskis, 32, of Frampton Place, Boston. At Boston, in South Square, on February 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Ahmed Ahmedov, 39, of Tawney Street, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on November 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Patryk Dziubek, 25, of Argyle Street, Boston. At Boston, in Horncastle Road, on October 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. No separate penalty.

James Rourke, 38, of Thames Road, Spalding. At Sutterton, on the A16, on October 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove while using a hand-held mobile. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Feride Senkay, 44, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, in Norfolk Street, on November 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £276 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, on September 3, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £138 fine. £7 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Daley Murphy, 38, of Broadfield Lane, Boston. At Boston, on April 18, had in his possession a snap bag of amphetamine – a class B drug. Detention until court rises - detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody. Forfeiture and destruction of drugs. £85 costs.

Trafford Dixon, 23, of Causeway, Wyberton. At Boston, on April 5, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £250 fine. Forfeiture and destruction of drugs and grinder. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

Darren McLean, 35, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Sleaford, in Southgate, on April 4, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Forfeiture and destruction of drugs. Alcohol Treatment Requirement: six months. £95 victim surcharge. At Sleaford, on March 1, 7, 19, and 22, and on April 1 and 3, stole alcohol and meat from Sainsbury's. For each offence, no separate penalty.

SPEEDING:

Ksystof Kanclez, 20, of Cherry Walk, Boston. At Sutterton, on the B1397 Spalding Road, drove at a speed of 54mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nicola Lee, 51, of Gardeners Walk, Boston. At Wigtoft, in Wigtoft Road, on April 23, drove at a speed of 66mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 42 days. Driving record endorsed.

THEFT:

Blake Holmes-Parker, 20, of Jubilee Avenue, Boston. At Boston, on March 3, stole food products to the value of £113.05 from Lincolnshire Co-operative Food Store. At Boston, on March 18, stole cleaning products to the value of £53.88 from B&M. At Boston, on April 14, stole a bicycle to the value of £300. At Boston, on the same date, stole meat from Lidl. At Boston, on April 16, stole meat to the value of £111.51 from Lidl. For each offence, committed to detention in a young offender institution for 12 weeks, one as a consecutive term, the others concurrently. For the bicycle theft, £300 compensation to pay. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made on March 14 for shoplifting – 10 counts. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence. In each case, suspended sentence of 12 weeks implemented, nine as concurrent terms. Overall length of sentence: 24 weeks. Community Order revoked.

Maryann Jobson, 40, of Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Boston, on October 30, stole a quantity of Ghost fragrance sets to the value of £312 from Boots. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £150 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £22 victim surcharge.