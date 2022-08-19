COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boston Magistrates' Court

DRUG DRIVING:

Andrius Balandis, 29, of Witham Bank West, Boston. At Boston, in Orchard Street, on October 20, 2020, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 84 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £300 fine. £60 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 4.3 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £300 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Jonas Usas, 23, of Castle Street, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, on March 5, used a vehicle without insurance. £400 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Evengi Asenov, 38, of Fydell Court, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on February 23, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Botyo Metodiev, 37, of Grand Sluice Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Willoughby Road, on December 23, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £123 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. At Spalding, on the A151, on December 16, drove at a speed of 38mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Spalding, on the A151, on December 20, drove at speeds of 44mph and 35mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

PUBLIC ORDER: