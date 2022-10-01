COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Boston Magistrates Court.

ASSAULT:

Adam Hancock, 41, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Fosdyke, on April 16, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £95 victim surcharge.

Deizija Gabranova, 20, of Thames Road, Spalding. At Boston, on July 4, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them – two counts. For each offence, Community Order made with Unpaid Work Requirement (40 hours) and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (up to 10 days). At Spalding, on the same date, without reasonable excuse, entered an address in breach of a Non-molestation Order. Community Order made, as above. At Spalding, on June 18, without reasonable excuse, contacted an individual in breach of a Non-molestation Order. Community Order made, as above.

DRINK DRIVING:

Brogan Moody, 24, of Rathkenny Close, Holbeach. At Boston, in Willington Road, on July 16, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 80 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £300 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Ivor Hughes, 53, of Poplar Drive, Glapwell, Chesterfield. At Sutterton Service Station, off the A16/A17 roundabout, on July 17, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 56 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £250 fine. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. £85 costs. £100 victim surcharge.

HAND-HELD MOBILE PHONE:

Andriejus Kostiugovas, 41, of Delfield Road, Wyberton. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on March 12, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £83 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for one month due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Plamen Byahov, 24, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on April 15, drove a vehicle while using a hand-held mobile. £146 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Andrei-Catalin Biro, 31, of Langrick Road, Coningsby. At Coningsby, in High Street, on May 12, used a vehicle without insurance. £415 fine. £55 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £138 fine. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Yanko Chobanov, 34, of Burrows Close, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, on January 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Pedro Fonseca, 54, of Camelot Gardens, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Trinity Street, on January 29, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Paulius Mazeika, 31, of High Street, Boston. At Boston, in Field Street, on February 21, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £192 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Marvin Nuro, 45, of Phoenix Road, Wyberton Fen, Boston. At Boston, in South End, on February 2, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Ruslan Serafimov, 20, of Woodside, Boston. At Boston, in Woodside, on May 14, used a vehicle without insurance. £320 fine. £90 costs. £53 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £106 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points. Also, as a driver, failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. £106 fine.

Eriks Stefanaitis, 25, of Trinity Street, Boston. At Boston, in Trinity Street, on May 28, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Zlatko Veselinov, 23, of Frith Bank, Frithville. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, on May 20, used a vehicle without insurance. £380 fine. £50 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove without due care and attention. £126 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Trifon Malakov, 49, of Hartley Street, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on April 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £350 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

PERMITTED TO USE:

Alin Maceac, 21, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Hubbert's Bridge, on the A1121, on February 18, permitted another to use a vehicle without insurance. £250 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

SEAT BELT:

Dinko Kostov, 39, of Cross Street, Lincoln. At Boston, in High Street, on January 13, without reasonable excuse, drove a vehicle while carrying in the rear a child under the age of three years who was not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

SPEEDING:

Jean Rodgers, 66, of Hansard Way, Kirton. At Ruskington, on the B1188, on May 23, drove a vehicle at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.