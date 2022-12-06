COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases

Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

DRINK DRIVING:

Piotr Andrykowski, 48, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. At Boston, in Red Lion Street, on June 2, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 121 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35 mcg. Disqualified from driving for 48 months. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid Work Requirement: 160 hours. £170 costs. £154 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Sam Williams, 29, of Princess Road, Kirton. At Boston, in Lister Way, on June 15, drove while disqualified. Driving record endorsed with six points. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION:

Sam Truepenny, 34, of Kristen Turton Close, Holton le Clay, Grimsby. At Sibsey, of Main Road, on November 18, rode a vehicle without due care and attention. £40 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months. £90 costs. £34 victim surcharge. Also, rode a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Aleksandrs Doksvels, 41, of Jubilee Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Witham Place, on May 29, used a vehicle without insurance. £370 fine. £37 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Daniel Beckson, 43, of Mastins Court, Boston. At Boston, in Vauxhall Road, on June 19, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Petar Kirov, 33, of Broadfield Street, Boston. At Boston, in Duke Street, on June 21, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Tomas Pimcenkovas, 43, of Friary Court, Boston. At Boston, in Quaker Lane, on June 23, used a vehicle without insurance. £341 fine. £136 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

RESTRAINING ORDER:

Michael Munn, 32, of Tollfield Road, Boston. At Boston, on October 25, without reasonable excuse, were present at an address in breach of a restraining order. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £85 costs.

SPECIMEN:

Vykantas Ignatenka, 33, of Peck Avenue, Boston. At Boston, on March 14, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen/s of breath in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

STALKING PROTECTION ORDER:

Ian Stern, 54, of Witham Place, Boston. At Boston, on October 27, without reasonable excuse, breached a stalking protection order made on September 14 in that he was at the same property as a specific individual. £80 fine. £85 costs.

THEFT:

Aarron Gardner, 30, of Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Boston, on October 12, stole two rechargeable battery packs from B&M Stores to the value of £24. £80 fine. £85 costs. At Wyberton Fen, on the Boardsides, on the same date, had in his possession a small quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. £40 fine. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. At Boston, on October 7, stole a number of handbags from T K Maxx. £80 fine.

CASE RE-OPENED:

