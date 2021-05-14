COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court cases – part one

ASSAULT

Roman Humpula, 51, of Brothertoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in Granville Street, on March 5, assaulted an emergency worker, namely an ambulance technician, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker. Community order made. Alcohol Treatment Requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £200 fine. £100 compensation to pay.

Benjamin Flatters, 30, of HMP Lincoln. At Boston, on December 10, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for 12 weeks as a concurrent term. Restraining order made. £300 compensation to pay. £128 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Boston, on December 17, committed the same offence. Committed to prison for 12 weeks as a concurrent term. At Boston, on January 19, committed the same offence. Committed to prison for 12 weeks as a concurrent term. £50 compensation to pay. On January 10, committed the same offence. Committed to prison for 12 weeks as a concurrent term. Overall length of sentence: 12 weeks. At Boston, between January 16 and 23, being a relevant offender within the terms of the Sexual Offences Act 2003, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the notification requirements as provided by the Act in that he failed to notify a change of his address with the requisite timeframe. £80 fine. At Boston, between January 17 and 21, threatened an individual that he would smash windows belonging to them, intending that they would fear that the threat would be carried out. No separate penalty.

BEHAVIOUR

Rachel Lenton, 43, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Skegness, on July 16, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby and the offence was racially aggravated. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

CORONAVIRUS

Florin Gheza, 36, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, on October 25, without reasonable excuse, failed to comply with a reasonable instruction given under the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (No. 3) (England) Regulations 2020, in that he was visited by police on two consecutive nights for holding a party with more than 10 in attendance. £1,760 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Adomas Matijevskis, 22, of Windsor Bank, Boston. At Boston, in Rosegarth Street, on August 1, without reasonable excuse, entered or remained within a relevant place, without wearing a face covering. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Damien Minett, 33, of South Terrace, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on November 5, without reasonable excuse, other than as permitted by the regulations, were outside of the place where he was living. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Zarko Zarkov, 30, of Lambs Row, Boston. At Boston, in Lambs Row, on October 21, having arrived in England from a country or territory outside the common travel area, namely Bulgaria, failed to self-isolate in accordance with the regulations in that he admitted to have been freely moving around, shopping and working as usual since returning from Bulgaria on October 14. £1,760 fine. £176 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Gary Cowley, 67, of Hawthorn Hill, Dogdyke. At Horncastle, damaged windows belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Discharged conditionally for six months. £400 compensation to pay. £22 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Metal pole to be forfeited and destroyed.

DRINK DRIVING

Mantas Budinas, 24, of Hilldyke, Fishtoft, Boston. At Boston, in Laughton Road, on November 7, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 48 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

Marat Pirnau, 33, of West End Road, Boston. At Boston, in West End Road, on July 18, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 58 microgrammes. Legal limit 35mcg. £350 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence from June 21 2020 for two counts of assault by beating. £200 fine.

Modestas Poskus, 48, of Longhurst Gardens, Boston. At Boston, in Red Lion Street, on December 14, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 65 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Driving record endorsed.

Octavian Pantiru, 58, of Witham Bank East, Boston. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, on February 19, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 99 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. £500 fine. £50 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. Driving record endorsed.

Kaspars Zabelevskis, 25, of Milne Green, Swineshead. At Spalding, in West Marsh Road, on December 27, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 52 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. £250 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Sylwester Turbak, 43, of Foster Street, Boston. At Boston, in Main Ridge East, Boston, on April 2, drove while disqualified from driving. £310 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. No separate penalty.

Martin Pritty, 31, of Mitchell Road, Coningsby. At Kirkby on Bain, in Kirkby Lane, on October 25, drove while disqualified. £250 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for three months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. £250 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Mantas Kirila, 25, of Keepers Way, Sleaford. At Boston, in Stickford Road, on March 8, drove while disqualified. £500 fine. £50 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

Benjamin Adlam, 45, of Finchley Road, London. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on November 23, drove without due care and attention. £107 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points. At the same location, on the same date, drove and failed to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign, namely a red light traffic signal. No separate penalty.

Egidijus Miniotas, 41, of Salem Street, Gosberton. At Sutterton, on the A17, drove without due care and attention. £233 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

DRUG DRIVING

Alexander Hudson, 31, c/o Hawthorne Drive, Fen Road, Billinghay. At Coningsby, in Tumby Road, on May 16, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 297mcg per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

Kerry Moore, 37, of Grayling Way, Boston. At Boston, in Thorold Street, on April 16, 2019, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 705 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in blood equalled 36 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

FAILED TO STOP

Liam Powell, 21, of Hillcrest Gardens, Swineshead. At Boston, in Old Hammond Beck Road, on January 26, 2020, being the driver of a vehicle, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to property forming part of the land on which the road was situated or land adjacent to it, namely road signage, failed to stop. £125 fine. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, being a person in charge of a vehicle, caused it to remain at rest in such a position as to involve danger of injury to other persons using the road. £170 fine. Driving record endorsed. On Boston, in Chain Bridge Road, on the same date, drove without due care and attention. £340 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with nine points.

HAND-HELD MOBILE

Angel Angelov, 31, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, in Granville Street, on September 7, drove when using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

HARASSMENT