COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Our latest round-up of cases from Boston Magistrates' Court.

DRUG DRIVING: Deividas Makurovas, 30, of Horncastle Road, Boston. At Spalding, in River Bank, on June 7, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 4.1 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £180 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £200 costs. £48 victim surcharge. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £180 fine. Driving record endorsed. At Spalding, on the same date, fraudulently used a registration mark. £120 fine.

DRUGS: Dennis Sidorenko, 31, of Rochford Crescent, Boston. At Boston, on September 22, had in his possession a quantity of amphetamine - a class B drug. Conditional discharge of three months imposed. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £22 victim surcharge. Daley Murphy, 38, of Broadfield Lane, Boston. At Boston, on April 18, had in his possession a snap bag of amphetamine - a class B drug. Detention until court rises - detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody. Forfeiture and destruction of amphetamine. £85 costs.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT: Emil Tyfel, 42, of Comer Close, Boston. At Boston, in Wash Road, on December 10, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £400 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Denis Yanakiev, 24, of Oak Tree Holiday Village, Frith Bank, Frithville. At Boston, in London Road, on December 12, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.Zlatka Angelova, 43, of Wormgate, Boston. At Boston, in Marsh Lane, on December 30, used a vehicle (an e-scooter) without insurance and rode otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £300 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.Kipras Balciunas, 26, of Juniper Crescent, Spalding. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on October 7, used a vehicle without insurance and a test certificate. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Marin Gradishliev, 28, of Hartley Street, Boston. At Boston, on the A16, on December 7, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Chloe Jarvis, 37, of King Street, Kirton. At Kirton, in King Street, on September 12, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.Jose Macellos, 58, of Thistle Close, Yaxley. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on August 28, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. James Baker, 23, of Park Lane, Donington. At Spalding, in Park Lane, on July 23, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed.Miroslaw Kot, 38, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, in Punchbowl Lane, on October 12, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £430 fine. £43 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.Dennis Pocklington, 35, of Small End, Friskney. At Skegness, in Church Road North, on December 6, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.Sydney Poolton, 21, of Guildford Road, London. At Boston, in Carlton Road, on January 1, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

SPECIMEN: Christopher Gregory, 55, of Wellend Mews, Wisbech. At Boston, on June 7, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. £127.97 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 30 months. Driving record endorsed. At Lincoln, on July 15, failed to surrender at the magistrates' court having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Committed to prison for two weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a consecutive term. Overall length of sentence: 14 weeks. Conditions, as above.