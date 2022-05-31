COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:Jarod O'Callaghan, 24, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, on March 6, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police sergeant, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker. £933 fine. £200 compensation to pay. At Boston, in Dolphin Lane, on the same date, committed assault by beating. £100 compensation to pay. At Boston, on the same date, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely Dolphin Lane. No separate penalty.Bradley Wright, 25, of Beech Grove, Donington. At Boston, on November 13, committed assault by beating. £100 compensation to pay. £300 fine. £300 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING: Florin Stoica, 21, of Winchester Avenue, Leicester. At Boston, in Liquorpond Street, on July 25, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 57 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At the same location, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Pedro Macedo, 41, of Danube Square, Spalding. At Boston, in Market Place, on March 12, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 44 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35 mcg. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £350 fine. £85 costs. £35 victim surcharge.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DRUG DRIVING:Liam Neacy, 26, of Uffington Road, Barnack, Stamford. At Gosberton Risegate, in Clough Road, on September 4, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 5.4 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

DRUGS – POSSESSION:Matthew Hickman, 42, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, on June 23, had in his possession 12.70g of ADB-BUTINACA – a class B drug. £80 fine. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:Darius Marozas, 37, of Sydney Street, Boston. At Boston, on March 13, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance – two counts, one at Redstone Industrial Estate, the other Lincoln Lane. For each offence, no totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. For each offence, £400 fine. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on April 4, 2021, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £400 fine. £120 victim surcharge. £150 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.Patryk Dziubek, 25, of Argyle Street, Boston. At Boston, in Horncastle Road, on October 9, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.Rebecca Keers, 30, of St Peters Street, Lowestoft. At Sutterton, on the A17, on May 16, 2021, used a vehicle without insurance. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £300 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.Ovidijus Samonskis, 27, of St Peters Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Richmond Close, on January 19, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.Zhivko Shatarov, 31, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, in Tawney Street, on January 14, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.Kristina Svedaityte, 30, of The Parks, March. At Boston, in High Street, on August 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £267 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.Emilian-Raul Dragoiu, 36, of Bridge Street, Boston. At Spilsby, on the A16, on July 5, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with three points.Housni Albasha, 35, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough. At Boston, in Liquorpond Street, on September 3, used a vehicle without insurance. £184 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for three months. Driving record endorsed with six points.Joshua Raggo, 27, of Lowgate Avenue, Bicker. At Boston, in Liquorpond Street, on October 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

SEAT BELT:Nikola Radev, 42, of Foster Street, Boston. At Boston, in Liquorpond Street, on September 22, drove a vehicle while carrying in the rear a child under the age of three who was not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine. At the same location, on the same date, drove while not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine. £90 costs.

SPEEDING:

Timothy Preston, 54, of Anthony Drive, Norwich. At Swineshead Bridge, on the A17, on November 21, drove at a speed of 66mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Sergejus Fedulovas, 39, of Drakards Lane, Boston. At Heckington, on the B1395 Sidebar Lane, on September 19, drove at a speed of 65mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £400 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed.

Pritiya Chowdhury, 23, of Roseberry Avenue, Boston. At Langrick, on the B1192 Main Road, on November 2, drove at a speed of 82mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £369 fine. £36 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.