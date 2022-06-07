COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Rounding up cases completed at Boston and Lincoln magistrates' courts.

ANNOYANCE/NUISANCE:

Gary Gosling, 33, of Poppy Drive, Coningsby. At Coningsby, on March 10, 12, 14 and 20, without reasonable excuse, acted in a manner that has caused annoyance or nuisance to residents in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order. For each offence, committed to prison for 12 weeks, three as concurrent terms, one consecutively. Criminal Behaviour Order made for three years. £128 victim surcharge. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made on April 15, 2021. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences: three counts of drink driving and one count of use of threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress. In each case, suspended sentences of between four and 12 weeks implemented as a sentence of four weeks, three concurrently, one consecutively. Overall length of sentence: 16 weeks. Conviction of an offence while a Community Order made on October 5 for an offence of assault by beating was in force. Community Order revoked.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BLADE IN PUBLIC:

Arkadiusz Hlond, 48, of Woodville Road, Boston. At Boston, in Broadfield Lane, on March 15, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely two knives, in a public place. £120 fine. Two knives seized.

Patryk Wielgusiak, 30, of Tilney Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Broadfield Lane, on March 15, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife, in a public place. £120 fine. Lock knife seized. £34 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Jerzy Baron, 60, of Haven Meadows, Boston. At Boston, on February 6, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 74 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £429 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £43 victim surcharge.

Geoffrey Lee, 38, of Tasman Road, Spilsby. At Old Leake, in Wicken Lane, on March 27, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 95 microgrammes per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35 mcg. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. Disqualified from driving for 48 months. £85 costs. £95 victim surcharge.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY:

Aztjom Jurkjan, 23, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston. At Lincoln, on March 27, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely High Street. £98 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Weckseler Hendrik, 34, of Seaforth Place, Leeds. At Swineshead Bridge, in Main Road, on May 28, 2021, used a vehicle without insurance. £440 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. At the same location, on the same date, failed to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign, namely light signals for the control of traffic at a level crossing. £146 fine. £58 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed.

Leceint Finlay, 24, of Reynard Lane, Sheffield. At Fosdyke, on the A17, on July 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove at a speed exceeding the 60mph limit. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Victoria Gurney, 49, of Dogdyke Road, Coningsby. At Boston, in Saundergate Lane, on November 21, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Nikola Radev, 42, of Brothertoft Road, Boston. At Boston, on the A16, on November 21, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Yanko Todorov, 31, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. At Boston, in South Street, on September 30, used a vehicle without insurance. £350 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Vasile Vlad, 19, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on September 9, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Gheorghe Anton, 55, of Liquorpond Street, Boston. At Sutterton Roundabout, on March 8, 2021, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £107 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Katherine Gregg, 46, of Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Boston, in White House Lane, on January 22, used a vehicle without insurance. £80 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. Also, obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed.

Vladut Vircan, 25, of Tudor Drove, Boston. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on August 24, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £250 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mario Borisov, 21, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, in Nelson Way, on January 19, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Mariyan Atanasov, 44, of Stonegate, Spalding. At Boston, in Liqourpond Street, on November 21, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

SIGN:

Calum Jobson, 20, of St Leodegars Close, Wyberton. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on September 27, while riding a bicycle, failed to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign, namely a red light traffic sign. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

SPEEDING: