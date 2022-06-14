COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Rebecca Bulman, 43, of Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Boston, on March 22, committed assault by beating. Detention until court rises - detention deemed served.Keith Andrew, 39, of King Street, Kirton. At Wragby, on December 3, damaged a car door mechanism, with intent or through recklessness. Committed to prison for four weeks as a concurrent term. At Wragby, on December 4, committed assault thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. Committed to prison for 22 weeks as a consecutive term. At Wragby, on December 7, committed assault by beating. Committed to prison for four weeks as a concurrent term. At Boston, on January 18, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating them. Committed to prison for six weeks as a consecutive term. £128 victim surcharge. Also, had in his possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made on December 3, 2020, for the offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence. Suspended sentence of imprisonment of 23 weeks implemented as sentence of 12 weeks. Overall length of sentence 40 weeks.

BURGLARY:

David Wright, 36, of Trunch Lane, Chapel St Leonards. At Boston, on April 9, having entered a building, namely The Co-op Chemist, in Liquorpond Street, as a trespasser, stole medications. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £85 costs.

DRINK DRIVING:

Mantas Budinas, 25, of Church Road, Boston. At Saracens Head, in Washway Road, on April 8, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 59 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Committed to prison for 10 weeks as a concurrent term. £127.94 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for four years. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove while disqualified and failed to stop after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle. For each offence, committed to prison for 10 weeks as a concurrent term and driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Conviction of an offence while a Community Order made on May 6, 2021, for driving while disqualified was in force. Community Order revoked.

DRUG DRIVING:

Ian Utely, 50, of Ickworth Road, Sleaford. At Wyberton Fen, on the Boardsides, on October 12, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 5.1 microgramms per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £220 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY:

Aztjom Jurkjan, 23, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston. At Lincoln, on March 27, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely High Street. £98 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Rifat Chavdarov, 30, of Union Place, Boston. At Boston, in South Square, on January 28, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £110 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove a vehicle while carrying in the rear a child of or over the age of three years, but under 14, who was not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine.

Mariusz Duzy, 42, of Revesby Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Redstone Road, on January 28, used a vehicle without insurance. £121 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle when the manner in which a load was secured was such that its use involved a danger of injury, namely a plank of wood sticking out of the boot had not been secured correctly. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Jack Belton, 26, of Penzance Avenue, Wigston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on November 9, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, failed to stop a vehicle on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. No separate penalty.

Mileri Bogomilov, 26, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on October 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £660fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Dan Maianu, 38, of Edwin Street, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, on November 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Simeon Mihaylov, 25, of Westward Road, Chingford, London. At Boston, in Liquorpond Street, on November 24, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Rachel Steventon, 25, of Parsons Drove, Main Road, Holland Fen. At Boston, in High Street, on October 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Benjamin Tindall, 18, of Tower Gardens, Boston. At Boston, in Windsor Bank, on January 29, used a vehicle (an off-road motorcycle) without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Also, rode a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, rode a motorcycle without protective headgear. No separate penalty.

SPEEDING: