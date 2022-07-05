COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Charles Benton, 30, of West End Road, Wyberton. At Coningsby, on September 26, committed assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: 20 days. Programme Requirement: 27 days. £85 costs. £95 victim surcharge. Also, committed assault by beating and had with him in a public place an offensive weapon, namely a knuckleduster. For each offence, Community Order made, as above. Weapon to be forfeited and destroyed.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DRINK DRIVING:

Joanne Adams, 51, of Small End, Friskney. At Spilsby, in Tasman Road, on April 6, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 54 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. Disqualified from driving for 15 weeks. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

DRUG DRIVING:

Lauren Kemp, 33, of Willowmere Caravan Site, Dogdyke. At Boston, in Field Street, on November 15, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in her blood equalled 130 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Dragomir Dimitrov, 49, of Laughton Road, Boston. At Boston, in Field Street, on October 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Igors Polanskis, 22, of Whitehorse Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Pen Street, on January 28, used a vehicle without insurance. £350 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Tsvetelin Tsetskov, 21, of Sydney Street, Boston. At Boston, in Argyle Street, on December 13, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Botyo Metodiev, 37, of Grand Sluice Lane, Boston. At Boston, in George Street, on February 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £350 fine. £46 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove while carrying a child of or over the age of three years but under 14 who was not wearing a seat belt, namely a small child was standing on the rear seats, not wearing any sort of restraint. £116 fine.

Dennis Barber, 60, of Marsh Road, Gedney Drove End, Spalding. At Wigtoft, on the A17, on January 11, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.Boris Borisov, 34, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, in Norfolk Street, on December 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Iojea Sorin-Cosmin, 22, of Fleming Court, Boston. At Spalding, in West Marsh Road, on October 24, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed. Also, without reasonable excuse, drove while carrying in the front of the vehicle a child under the age of 14 years who was not wearing a seat belt. No separate penalty.

Nicu-Petru Sperius, 23, of Cowbit Road, Spalding. At Boston, in Spalding, on November 2, used a vehicle without insurance. £400 fine. £100 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. At Whaplode, on the A151 Main Road, on August 29, drove at a speed of 46mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £400 fine. Driving record endorsed with five points. At Spalding, on August 28, drove at a speed of 36mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Jade Trevey, 30, of Small Drove, Weston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on October 2, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with seven points.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Nathan Minto, 41, of South End, Boston. At Boston, on April 5, had in his possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £22 victim surcharge.

THEFT: Kim Mikolajczyk, 55, of Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Boston, on October 30, stole a quantity of Ghost fragrance to the value of £312 from Boots. Compensation of £156 to pay. £85 costs. Simon Bisby, 47, of Taverner Road, Boston. At Boston, on April 16, stole meat to the value of £71 from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Boston, on April 17, stole groceries to the value of £97.60 from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Boston, on April 22, stole a barbecue to the value of £59.99 from Applegreen. At Boston, on April 25, stole meat to the value of £57 from Aldi. For each offence, committed to prison for six weeks, terms running consecutively. In total, £140 compensation to pay. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made on March 12 for six counts of shoplifting. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences. In each case, suspended sentence of imprisonment of four weeks implemented as consecutive terms. Overall length of sentence: 48 weeks.

Tracey Brookes, 38, of Queens Road, Boston. At Spalding, on October 29, stole a quantity of morphine tablets. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: 30 days. £150 costs. £95 victim surcharge.