COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Jajay Rogan, 20, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on October 3, committed assault. £120 fine. £85 costs. Also, damaged two internal doors belonging to another, with intent or through recklessness. No separate penalty. At Boston, on January 1, stole cosmetics from Tesco. No separate penalty.

BURGLARY:

Benjamin Thorpe, 24, of Winston Gardens, Boston. At Frampton, in West End Road, on May 25, was found in or upon a warehouse for an unlawful purpose, namely burglary. £180 fine. £207 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

Scott Bray, 23, of Wide Bargate, Boston. At Frampton, in West End Road, on May 25, was found in or upon a warehouse for an unlawful purpose, namely burglary. £180 fine. £34 victim surcharge.Marvin Nuro, 45, of Phoenix Road, Wyberton. At Frampton, in West End Road, on May 25, was found in or upon a warehouse for an unlawful purpose, namely burglary. £180 fine. £34 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:Naoimi Brocklesby, 43, of Clarke Court, Wyberton. At Boston, in Clarke Court, on October 27, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood equalled 187 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80ml. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.Christian Butcher, 30, of St Peters Road, West Lynn, King's Lynn. At Boston, in Vicarage Lane, on April 15, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 59 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Disqualified from driving for three years. Also, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, as a concurrent term. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

DRUG DRIVING:

Mohammed Islam, 25, of Churchill Gardens Estate, London. At Boston, in Trinity Street, on September 25, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.2 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £380 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

FAILED TO COMPLY:

Carl Pagden, 55, of Monteith Crescent, Boston. At Boston, on March 26, being an individual to whom a Community Protection Notice had been issued, failed to comply with the notice by entering a public house without the landlords' permission and then, when ejected, engaging in disorderly behaviour by banging on the windows. £100 fine.

GOING EQUIPPED FOR THEFT:

Ingus Zeijers, 30, of Friars Gate, Boston. At Boston, in Fydell Crescent, on April 13, had with him articles for use in the course of, on in connection with, theft, namely a hammer, snipping tool, screwdrivers, gloves, balaclava and head torch. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: 15 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. £85 costs. £95 victim surcharge. Also, interfered with a vehicle, or anything carried in or on the same, with the intention that an offence of theft should be committed. Community Order made, as above. At Boston, in Market Place, on the same date, had with him a small quantity of amphetamine - a class B drug. Community Order made, as above. Forfeiture and destruction of drugs.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Paul Stokes, 46 of Field Street, Boston. At Boston, in Nelson Way, on February 20, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Gelmis Tendzegolskis, 19, of Elton Steet, Grantham. At Boston, in Carlton Road, on January 14, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Vladut Rosca, 26, of St Nicholas Road, Boston. At Boston, in Fydell Street, on February 19, 2021, used a vehicle without insurance. £250 fine. £34 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for two years. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £83 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Janine White, 40, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on January 25, 2021, used a vehicle without insurance. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed.

SPEEDING:

Jamie Boden, 32, of Pembroke Street, Derby. At Wrangle, on the A52, on February 7, drove at a speed of 57mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £64 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jake Stapleton, 25, of Church Lane, Swineshead. At Langrick, on the B1192 Main Road, on October 18, drove at a speed of 66mph, exceeding the 40mph limit. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine.