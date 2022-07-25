COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

DRINK DRIVING:

Egidijus Kovas, 39, of Woodville Road, Boston. At Boston, in Peck Avenue, on February 2, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood equalled 250 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80ml. £500 fine. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. £85 costs. £50 victim surcharge.

Vaughan Dent, 39, of Wortleys Lane, Wyberton. At Boston, in Liquorpond Street, on April 24, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 76 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £500 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £50 victim surcharge.

Ionut Capatana, 27, of Chapel Street, Boston. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on April 27, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 97 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £660 fine. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £85 costs. £67 victim surcharge.

DROVE WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Vasil Todorov, 43, of Fieldfare Croft, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on March 15, drove while disqualified. £350 fine. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £85 costs. £35 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:Ryan Motley, 42, of Monteith Crescent, Boston. At Boston, in Wyberton West Road, on December 3, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 4.4 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £34 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT: Rahim Omarzai, 27, of Kirmond Walk, Wolverhampton. At Boston, in Queen Street, on January 8, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

LEVEL CROSSING:Brice Nguetchuessi, 44, of Woodside Lane, Pitsmoor, Sheffield. At Swineshead Bridge, on September 16, failed to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign, namely light signals for the control of traffic at a level crossing. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.