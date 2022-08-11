COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boston Magistrates Court

ASSAULT:

Leanne Thornton, 39, of Bowditch Road, Spalding. At Gosberton, on April 17, committed assault by beating – three counts. For two of the counts, committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months; for the other, committed to prison for two weeks, suspended for 12 months; in addition, 12-month exclusion order issued against licensed premises: The Bell Inn, Gosberton. For each of three counts, £50 compensation to pay. At Gosberton on the same date, having entered part of a building – The Bill Inn, Gosberton – as a trespasser, stole a bottle of spirits. Committed to prison for two weeks, suspended for 12 months. At Gosberton, on the same date, destroyed glasses belonging to another, with intent to damage or destroy them or through recklessness. Committed to prison for two weeks, suspended for 12 months. Terms to run concurrently – overall length of sentence: eight weeks.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olegs Jerofejevs, 37, of Stanhope Way, Boston. At Boston, on May 15, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker. £100 compensation to pay. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £85 costs. £95 victim surcharge. At Boston, in South Terrace, on the same date, were guilty while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £110 fine.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED:

Samuel Blacknell, 31, of Michael Moses Way, Swineshead. At Boston, on May 25, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife. Committed to prison for 12 months. At Boston, on January 5, committed assault. No separate penalty. At Boston, on the same date, stole a mobile phone to the value of £150. £150 compensation to pay.

DRINK DRIVING:

Kristina Buknyte, 28, of Lavender Hill, Ipswich, Suffolk. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on May 14, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 77 milligrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 19 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

FAILED TO COMPLY:

Jack Lowe, 20, of Lowgate, Gosberton. At Gosberton, on April 17, failed to comply with a Community Protection Notice in that he acted in a manner that caused, or was likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, nuisance or annoyance. £200 fine. Twelve month exclusion order issued against licensed premises: The Bell Inn, Gosberton. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a Suspended Sentence Order made on February 24 for an offence of possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place. Suspended Sentence varied to: committed to prison for six months, suspended for 22 months (operational period extended by three months).

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Francis Read, 64, of Saundergate Lane, Wyberton. At Boston, in Saundergate Lane, on February 11, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Zafir Zafirov, 30, of Grove Street West, Boston. At Sutterton, on the A16, on February 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

SPECIMEN:

Arnold Cviklinskij, 42, of Curlew Road, Boston. At Boston Police Station, on May 23, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Committed to prison for 18 weeks (due to ‘flagrant disregard for court orders’). Disqualified for driving for 60 months. £85 costs. £128 victim surcharge.

Keira Radley, 32, of Witham Drive, Chapel Hill. At Boston, on April 24, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

THEFT:

Nathan Bourne, 31, of Badgers Oak, Bassingham. At Boston, on December 23, stole perfume to the value of £220 from Superdrug. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 12 days. £225 fine. £220 compensation to pay. £95 victim surcharge. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a Suspended Sentence Order made on October 26 for an offence of using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. Suspended sentence of imprisonment amended by extending operational period from 12 to 24 months. At Boston, on September 28, with intent to cause pub staff harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress. Community Order made, as above. £166 fine. Defendant excluded from Stump & Candle for 12 months.