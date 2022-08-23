COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

DRINK DRIVING:

Pedro Casimiro, 47, of Elizabeth Road, Boston. At Boston, in Nelson Way, on May 29, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 40 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £80 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

Derek Croker, 61, of Bowman Avenue, Friskney. At Skegness, in Clarke Way, on April 3, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 81 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £350 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £35 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Ewan Morgan, 24, of Sherwood Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Liquorpond Street, on October 29, used a vehicle without insurance. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £166 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Krasimir Ognyanov, 63, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on November 18, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Also, used a vehicle which was fitted with a lamp capable of showing a light to the rear other than a red light. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Also, used a vehicle on which not every front position lamp was in good working order. No separate penalty.

Piotr Lesniowski, 27, of Bridge Street, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on December 17, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Marin Namolovan, 35, of Medina Walk, Spalding. At Sutterton, on the A16, on December 4, used a vehicle without insurance. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

SEAT BELT:

Alyosha Dunavski, 36, of Grove Street West, Boston. At Boston, in Church Road, on November 23, without reasonable excuse, drove a vehicle which was not fitted with a rear seat belt, while a child under the age of 12 and not greater than or equal to 150cm in height was in the rear of the car and at the time a front seat, fitted with a seat belt, was not occupied. £220 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine.

SPEEDING: