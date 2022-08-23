COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Slavcho Asenov, 38, of High Street, Boston. At Boston, on April 24, committed assault by beating. Conditional discharge of six months. £60 costs. £22 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Daniel Beckson, 43, of Mastins Courts, Boston. At Boston, in Broadfield Lane, on June 10, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 72 micrograms in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for three years. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle which was unlicensed. No separate penalty. At Boston, on June 30, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. No separate penalty.

Charles Benton, 30, of West End Road, Wyberton. At Wyberton, on May 30, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 47 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £275 fine. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £85 costs.

Aleksejs Dumpis, 37, of North Street, March. At Freiston, in Wainfleet Road, on June 4, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in the breath equalled 105 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 26 weeks. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours. £85 costs. £95 victim surcharge.

Scott McMillan, 20, of Lowgate Avenue, Bicker. At Lincoln, on May 28, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 63 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Darren Pearson, 54, of Hubhole Bank, Old Leake. At Midville, on June 24, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for four months. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, had in his possession a quantity of diamorphine - a class A drug. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed. Committed to prison for two months as a consecutive term. At Boston, in Church Road, on December 17, drove while disqualified. Driving record endorsed. Committed to prison for two months as a concurrent term. Total custodial period: six months. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Danko Mitev, 49, of Edwin Street, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, on February 21,drove while disqualified. £400 fine. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. £85 costs. £40 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Sean Figueira, 19, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, in The Graylings, on March 22, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Kolyo Kolev, 31, of London Road, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on April 8, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Daniel Androne, 20, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in George Street, on January 14, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Endijs Birkmanis, 24, of Church Green Close, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, on January 20, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £100 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Saimonds Cubrevics, 34, of Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, on April 16, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Han Gray-Higgs, 36, of Garden Street, Wigston, Leicestershire. At Boston, in Freiston Road, on January 8, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Szymon Herman, 34, of Alfred Street, Boston. At Boston, in Robin Hoods Walk, on January 21, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jakob Syroka, 25, of Wellington Road, Boston. At Boston, in Tawney Street, on January 19, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Scott Higgins, 49, of Kitwood Road, Boston. At Boston, on March 1, 2021, had in his possession a small quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. £80 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed. Detained in the courthouse until the court rises.

