COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Boston Magistrates Court.

DRINK DRIVING:

Cheryl Howarth, 46, of La Milesse Way, Swineshead. At Hoffleet Stow, on the A17, on March 22, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 114 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Committed to prison for 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: 10 days. Disqualified from driving for 48 months. £85 costs. £128 victim surcharge.Pawel Sawicki, 33, of Church Close, Wrangle. At Boston, on June 14, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 75 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.Tracy Sanders, 56, of Causeway, Wyberton. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on June 24, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 41 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £80 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.

DRUG DRIVING:

Scott Pitts, 43, of Cromwell Mount, Belle Isle, Leeds. At Boston, in Eastwood Road, on January 18, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.7 microgrammes. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. In Boston, on the same date, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis - a class B drug. £80 fine. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

DRIVING WHILE UNFIT THROUGH DRINK:

Donatas Marozas, 29, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Fishtoft Road/Skirbeck Road, on March 12, drove while unfit to drive through drink. Community Order made. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. Community Order made: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: 15 days. Unpaid Work Requirement: 60 hours. £85 costs. £85 victim surcharge.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY:

Roshad Abbas, 30, of Tawney Street, Boston. At Boston, on May 1, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place, namely West Street. £40 fine. Also, damaged a cell belonging to Lincolnshire Police with intent or through recklessness. £120 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Joel Adams, 32, of Baxter Close, RAF Coningsby. At Boston, in South End, on April 23, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points.Anthony Saunders, 29, of Queen Street, Boston. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, on March 22, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. Also, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

John Smith, 42, of Mill Gate, Newark on Trent. At Sutterton, on January 29, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Madalin Dinu, 24, of Reams Close, Boston. At Boston, in Reams Close, on June 2, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. Also, drove while disqualified. £416 fine. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £85 costs. £42 victim surcharge.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Neil Izzard, 56, of Main Ridge East, Boston. At Boston, in Field Street, on April 19, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

SEAT BELT:

Izmir Simeonov, 28, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on December 23, used a vehicle when the manner in which passengers were carried in it was such that its use involved a danger of injury, in that a five-year-old child was sitting on someone's lap without any restraint. £166 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. Also, without reasonable excuse, drove a vehicle, which was not fitted with a rear seat belt, while a child under the age of 12 years and not greater than or equal to 150cm in height was in the rear of the car and at the time a front seat, fitted with a seat belt, was not occupied by any person. No separate penalty. Also, used a vehicle on which not every rear position lamp was in good working order. No separate penalty.

SPEEDING:

George Kime, 32, of Grovefield Lane, Freiston. At Aubourn, in Harmston Road, on January 21, drove at a speed of 63mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £600 fine. £60 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Thomas Bailey, 23, of St Laurence Close, Surfleet. At Quadring, on the A152, on March 11, drove at a speed of 55mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £276 fine. £55 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £276 fine. Driving record endorsed with eight points.

Jake Langman, 27, of Cavendish Road, Skegness. At Skegness, in Everingtons Lane, on March 13, drove at a speed of 57mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

