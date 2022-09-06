COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Boston Magistrates Court

DRINK DRIVING:

Andrew Bradley, 48, of Whittle Close, Boston. At Wyberton, in Westbridge Road, on July 17, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 62 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £230 fine. Disqualified from driving for three years. £85 costs. £92 victim surcharge.

DRUG DRIVING:

Clare Taylor, 36, of Flaxhill Lane, Pinchbeck. At Boston, in Woodthorpe Avenue, on January 25, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 800 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for two years. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in her blood equalled 25 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for two years.

Daniel Corneloues, 28, of Swift Gardens, Kirton. At Boston, in Lincoln Lane, on January 30, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 737 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £85 costs. Also, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug cocaine in blood equalled 33 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 10mcg. No separate penalty. Disqualified from driving for 24 months.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY:

Alan Ward, 33, of Scott Drive, Wyberton. At Wyberton, on July 2, in a public place, namely Scott Drive, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for three months. £22 victim surcharge. £40 costs. Commission of a further offence while subject to a Conditional Discharge Order imposed for threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those persons to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them whereby that person was likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. No action taken on breach.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Dimitar Alekandrov, 29, of Gore Lane, Spalding. At Boston, on the A16, on February 12, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Sophie Nicol, 25, of Chamomile Way, Spalding. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on January 28, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Shanna Taylor, 43, of Northfield Road, Sapcote, Leicester. At Boston, in Horncastle Road, on June 13, 2018, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £85 victim surcharge. £66 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kalyo Atanasov, 31, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, in Station Road, on May 18, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Daniel Yardanova, 34, of Laughton Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on February 15, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

PROPER CONTROL:

Claire Mullins, 44, of Peck Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on April 21, drove when she was in such a position that she could not have proper control of the vehicle. £40 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. Also, as a driver, failed to comply with the red light signal at a pelican crossing. £40 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Jamie Skinner, 33, of Oldman Close, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on February 18, drove when he was in such a position that he could not have proper control of the vehicle. £300 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for three months. Driving record endorsed.

SEXUAL TOUCHING:

Vasile Nistor, 48, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Boston, on October 12, intentionally touched a girl aged 13 or over and that touching was sexual when she did not consent and he did not reasonably believe that she was consenting. £583 fine. £750 compensation to pay. Community Order. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 30 days. Defendant required to register with the police for five years. At Boston, on October 4, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused alarm or distress thereby. £250 compensation to pay.

SPECIMEN:

Krzysztof Kotlowski, 37, of Rotten Row, Pinchbeck. At Boston, on May 28, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for analysis in the course of an investigation, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

Deborah Morley, 64, of Park Avenue, Sutterton. At Boston, on December 13, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £162 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £225 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

Susan Ellis, 62, of Monteith Crescent, Boston. At Ferndown, Dorset, in Church Road, on June 18, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £80 fine. Driving record endorsed with 10 points.

SPEEDING: