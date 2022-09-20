COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Boston Magistrates Court.

DRINK-DRIVING:

Sophie Horner, 37, of Howell Lane, Ewerby Thorpe, Sleaford. At Wyberton Fen, on the Boardsides, on January 9, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in blood equalled 113 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 80mg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £40 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seyfi Demir, 57, of Jubilee Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Tunnard Street, on July 3, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 52 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £422 fine. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. £85 costs. £169 victim surcharge.

Valdas Jankunas, 36, of James Street, Boston. At Boston, in South End, on July 8, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 56 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

Donatas Plieskis, 33, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, in Willoughby Road, on July 7, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 83 millilitres in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY:

Lewis Emmanuel, 31, of Locomotive Street, Boston. At Boston, in Fishtoft Road, on July 2, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. £40 fine. £85 costs. £16 victim surcharge.

HAND-HELD MOBILE:

Marius Spiridion, 27, of George Street, Boston. At Boston, in White Horse Lane, on April 23, 2021, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £116 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Mladen Zlatarev, 24, of Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, on February 21, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £40 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Christopher Jones, 61, of Willowmere Park, Hawthorn Hill, Dogdyke. At Bracebridge Heath South, on the A15, on February 8, used a vehicle without insurance. £440 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Dimitar Dimitrov, 54, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, in Norfolk Street, on May 12, used a vehicle without insurance. £440 fine. £58 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove when using a hand-held mobile telephone. £146 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Mitchell Jermyn, 25, of Snaith Avenue, Fosdyke. At Boston, in Eleys Lane, on March 17, used a vehicle without insurance. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Michael Morgan, 57, of Bowerdean Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on May 21, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

SEAT BELT:

Janis Kozlovskis, 71, of Waverley Avenue, Balby, Doncaster. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on May 18, without reasonable excuse, drove a vehicle which was fitted with a rear seat belt while carrying in the rear a child of over the age of three years, but under the age of 14 years, who was not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £109 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Also, drove while not wearing a seat belt. £109 fine.

SPEEDING:Artur Jonski, 34, of Steyling Lane, Swineshead. At Kirton Holme, on the A52, drove at a speed of 89mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £250 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Adam Bolland, 31, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, on June 29, stole meat and coffee to the value of £79.90 from Iceland. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £39.95 compensation to pay. At Boston, on June 30, stole clothing and cleaning products to the value of £71.30 from Poundland. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £26 victim surcharge.

Tracy Reynolds, 54, of Kilburn Crescent, Lincoln. At Boston, on June 29, stole meat and coffee to the value of £79.90 from Iceland. Conditional discharge of 24 months imposed. £39.95 compensation to pay. £26 victim surcharge. At Boston, in June 30, stole clothing and cleaning products to the value of £71.30 from Poundland. Conditional discharge of 24 months imposed.

Miroslaw Grudzinski, 54, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on July 8, stole a purse containing cash and bank cards. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £26 victim surcharge.

CASE RE-OPENED: