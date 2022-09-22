COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

CRIMINAL BEHAVIOUR ORDER:Gary Gosling, 33, of Poppy Drive, Coningsby. At Coningsby, on July 29, without excuse, acted in an intimidating manner that caused nuisance and annoyance to residents in breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for one year. £85 costs.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Rio Newark, 29, of Field Street, Boston. At Boston, in Windsor Bank, on May 24, damaged a window belonging to another, with intent or through recklessness. Conditional discharge of six months imposed. £85 costs. Also, damaged a CCTV camera belonging to another, with intent or through recklessness. £50 compensation to pay.

DRINK DRIVING:

Hugo Luciano, 46, of Richmond Close, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on April 18, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 93 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. £85 costs. £95 victim surcharge.

DRUG DRIVING:

Patryk Jachowicz, 27, of Haven Village, Boston. At Boston, in Peck Avenue, on December 30, 2020, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug benzoylecgonine in blood equalled 71 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 50mcg. £346 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

Simon Louth, 32, of Bayswood Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Ingelow Avenue, on October 22, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 3.7 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £180 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £300 costs. £34 victim surcharge.

FAILED TO STOP:

Shaun Harman, 57, of Ings Lane, Old Leake. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on July 29, 2021, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop. £400 fine. Driving record endorsed with eight points. £85 costs. £40 victim surcharge. Also, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty.

HARASSMENT:

Emilja Pakula, 54, of Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Boston, between January 2 and 4, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment and which they ought to have known amounted to harassment. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £22 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Yanko Chobanov, 34, of Burrows Close, Boston. At Boston, in Fydell Street, on April 6, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with three points. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, on the same date, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with three points. On a later court date: at Boston, in West Street, on January 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Christopher Darrigan, 25, of Mayflower Road, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on February 11, used an e-scooter without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. Also, rode an e-scooter otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Aleksandar Andreev, 18, of Rose Place, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on May 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle when the manner in which passengers were carried in it involved a danger of injury – namely a small child on a rear passenger seat not restrained in a child seat. £220 fine.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:

Jamic Alcendor, 39, of Crabtree, Paston, Peterborough. At Boston, on January 28, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis - a class B drug. Conditional discharge of six months imposed. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £22 victim surcharge.

PROPER CONTROL OF VEHICLE:

Mileri Bogomilov, 26, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on November 4, drove when he was in such a position that he could not have had proper control of the vehicle. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Nathan Minto, 41, of South End, Boston. At Boston, on July 27, stole clothing to the value of £150 from Rebos. £150 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

