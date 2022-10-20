COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Andrew Sewell, 36, of Christopher Close, Elkington. At Sleaford, on July 18, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. Conditional discharge of nine months imposed. £85 costs. At Sleaford, in Cedar Avenue, on the same date, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. No separate penalty.

Kyle Masters, 21, of Field Drive, Swineshead. At Boston, on April 21, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them – two counts. For each offence, Conditional Discharge of six months imposed and £50 compensation to pay. £85 costs. £22 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Donatas Kaleda, 48, of Carver Road, Boston. At Boston, in Carver Road, on July 14, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 78 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £270 fine. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £85 costs. £108 victim surcharge.

Jacques Perdeaux, 24, of Wellington Road, Mablethorpe. At Stickney, on the A16, on August 24, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 109 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £500 fine. £200 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Brandon Campbell, 30, of Wayside Crescent, Hampton Vale, Peterborough. At Boston, in John Adams Way, on February 4, drove while disqualified. £875 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £88 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. Also, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Forfeiture and destruction of cannabis.

Anthony Saunders, 29, of Queen Street, Boston. At Boston, in Revesby Avenue, on July 21, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £615 fine. £85 costs. £246 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, on the same date, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

James Baker, 23, of Park Lane, Donington. At Spalding, in New Road, on June 9, drove while disqualified. Driving record endorsed with six points. £400 fine. £85 costs. £40 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/TEST CERTIFICATE:

Zhivko Shatarov, 31, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, in Tunnard Street, on January 28, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. Also, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Pedro Fonseca, 55, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Surfleet, on the A16, on March 11, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Petar Andonov, 44, of Mafeking Terrace, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on March 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £300 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Andon Angelov, 32, of Bowman Close, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on March 13, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Maria Ciufu, 40, of Haven Meadows, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, on March 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £150 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nuno Torres, 21, of Norfolk Place, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on March 11, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £40 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Petya Petrova, 28, of Haven Meadows, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, on March 17, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Valentina Sicevica, 58, of Langrick Road, Boston. At Boston, in Grantham Road, on February 16, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Dariusz Sietakowdki, 53, of Fieldfare Croft, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on February 28, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

OFFENSIVE WEAPON IN PUBLIC PLACE:

Matthew Smeeth, 27, of Pinfold Lane, Walcott. At Coningsby, on July 9, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse, had with them in a public place, namely The Co-op, an offensive weapon, namely a hammer. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. Defendant to be deprived of rights in relation to the hammer. Also, stole four bottles of wine from The Co-op. Community Order made, as above. £85 costs. £144 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:Vasile Mira, 36, of Tooley Street, Boston. At Spalding, in Barrier Bank, on November 23, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £530 fine. £71 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for seven days. Driving record endorsed. At Whaplode, in High Road, on November 26, drove at a speed of 38mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £176 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points.

CASE RE-OPENED:

