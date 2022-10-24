COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Boston Magistrates' Court.

DRINK DRIVING:

Valentas Nargela, 28, of Rickwood Close, Mepal, Cambridgeshire. At Boston, in Laughton Road, on August 6, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 91 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 50 hours. Disqualified from driving for 23 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Zak Holland, 36, of Allscott Way, Ashton-in-Makerfield, Wigan. At Boston, in Brothertoft Road, Boston, on June 6, drove while disqualified. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 200 hours. Disqualified from driving for 33 months. £85 costs. £95 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING:

Ivaylo Ivanov, 43, of Churchfleet Lane, Gosberton. At West Pinchbeck, in North Gate, on March 19, drove when the proportion of the controlled drug tetrahydrocannabinol in blood equalled 2.2 microgrammes per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £323 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. Also, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION:

Lily Carr, 18, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Kirton, in Sandholme Lane, on February 3, drove without due care and attention. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Piotr Szczeblewski, 45, of Tower Road, Boston. At Surfleet, on the A16, on March 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Jonathan Urbieta, 27, of Washdyke Lane, Old Leake. At Bicker Bar, on the A52, on February 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Dobromir Aleksandrov, 49, of Gore Lane, Spalding. At Boston, in Market Place, on May 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £450 fine. £45 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Bogdan Bucea, 25, of Mayors Walk, Peterborough. At Boston, in Marsh Lane, on February 24, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with eight points.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

PUBLIC ORDER:

Benjemin Moore, 28, of Kennedy Avenue, Alford. At Boston, on March 23, used towards four others, threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause them to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them, whereby those persons were likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. £400 compensation to pay in total from four sums of £100. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months. £85 costs.

WINDOW:

Antanas Zabarauskas, 31, of Margaret Drive, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on February 21, used a vehicle when the percentage of light transmitting through a window other than a windscreen, namely front side windows, was less than the amount required by the regulations - 31 per cent compared to 70 per cent. £166 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

CASE RE-OPENED: