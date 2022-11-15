COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Here is our latest round-up of cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts

Boston Magistrates' Court

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Calum Holdsworth, 21, of St Rumbold Street, Lincoln. At Boston, on September 5, damaged a TV to the value of £299 belonging to another, with intent or through recklessness. £299 compensation to pay. £85 costs.

DRINK DRIVING:

Emiddio Finocchito, 23, of London Road, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, on June 19, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 40 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £333 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £133 victim surcharge.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY:

Ashley Robbins, 31, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, in Witham Street, on September 8, in a public place, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £133 fine. £85 costs. £53 victim surcharge.

FAILED TO STOP:

Andrew Froggatt, 44, of Lady Matilda's Drive, Skegness. At Boston, in Queen Street, on November 7, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop. £80 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. Also, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, and not having given his name and address to a person having reasonable grounds for requiring him to do so, failed to report the accident within 24 hours. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/TEST CERTIFICATE:

Bryar Ismael, 26, of West Street, Boston. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on May 29, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Eriks Stefanaitis, 24, of Trinity Street, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, on March 28, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, left on a road, a vehicle which was not attended by a person licensed to drive it when the engine had not been stopped. No separate penalty.

Cassandra Turner, 38, of Pilleys Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Pilleys Lane, on March 23, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Jonnie Rogan, 26, of Meeres Lane, Kirton. At Boston, in Tawney Road, on August 24, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove while disqualified from driving. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £128 victim surcharge.

Peter Chapman, 56, of Main Road, Sibsey. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on April 16, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £46 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Jade Drage-Dawes, 27, of Plens View, Desborough, Kettering, Northamptonshire. At Boston, in Pilgrim Way, on April 16, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Karl Garrard, 28, of Rochford Crescent, Boston. At Sibsey, in Frithville Road, on April 14, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Sheradon Goodhand, 33, of Bradshaws Terrace, Boston. At Boston, in Horncastle Road, on April 6, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Also, used a vehicle on which not every headlamp was in good working order. £220 fine. At Boston, in Norfolk Street, on December 12, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Oliver Roczen, 34, of Swift Gardens, Kirton. At Boston, in Nelson Way, on April 2, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

George Gavrila, 30, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on April 8, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

PASSENGERS – DANGER OF INJURY:

Robert Holmes, 41, of Willoughby Road, Alford. At Coningsby, in High Street, on May 12, used a vehicle when the manner in which passengers were carried in it was such that it involved a danger of injury, in that there were two front-seat passengers where a child was sat on the knee of his brother, unsecure and not fastened with a seatbelt. £293 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Arkadiusz Hlond, 48, of Woodville Road, Boston. At Boston, in Broadfield Lane, on March 15, used a vehicle when the manner in which passengers were carried in it involved a danger of injury, namely the passenger was crumpled up on their seat, knees to their chest with their seat pushed forward so as to eliminate all leg room. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

PROPER CONTROL OF VEHICLE:

Andrew Woods, 36, of Tudor Drive, Boston. At Wrangle, on the A52, on February 27, drove while he was in such a position that he could not have had proper control of the vehicle. £220 vehicle. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

