COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Here is our latest register of Boston-area cases completed at the county’s magistrates’ courts.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Agris Kozlovskis, 30, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, on October 15, committed assault by beating. £666 fine. Restraining Order made. £85 costs. £266 victim surcharge.

BLADED/POINTED ARTICLE:

Wojciech Lysoniewski, 29, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, on September 14, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Wide Bargate, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife. Committed to prison for six months, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Order made to deprive defendant of lock knife. £85 costs. £154 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, had in his possession a quantity of amphetamine - a class B drug. No separate penalty. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed. At Boston, on September 15, stole bank cards belonging to Barclays and Lloyds. No separate penalty.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Ian Stern, 54, of Witham Place, Boston. At Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, on August 6, damaged windows belonging to another, with intent or through recklessness. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. £403.92 compensation to pay. Also, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. No separate penalty.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Stelian Rezmives, 32, of Church Road, Boston. At Boston, in Wheeler Close, on July 3, drove while disqualified. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £240 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £96 victim surcharge.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY:

Raimundas Karalaitis, 51, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, on August 1, in Lister Way, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour in a public place. £220 fine. £85 costs. £88 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Jamie Heaslip, 30, of Mayflower Close, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, on January 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £333 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kane Anderson, 28, of Radstone Walk, Leicester. At Boston, in Wallace Way, on May 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Kolyo Kolev, 31, of London Road, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, on June 2, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle when the manner in which passengers were carried in it was such that it involved a danger of injury, namely a child under the age of 12 was being carried without an appropriate child seat or restraint on the lap of a passenger. £220 fine.

Andrius Urbon, 44, of Nelson Way, Boston. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, on April 22, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Arturas Prokofoevas, 30, of Acorn Close, Freiston. At Crowland, on the A16, on June 15, permitted another to use a vehicle without insurance. £277 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points.

Nerijus Kudresovas, 18, of Elizabeth Road, Boston. At Boston, in Tower Street, on May 21, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

Robertas Rasimas, 48, of Albert Street, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, on May 21, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Penyu Vasilev, 41, of Kirkby Street, Lincoln. At Boston, in High Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Kryzysztof Zlotucha, 42, of Robin Hoods Walk, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on May 15, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

RESTRAINING ORDER:

Michael Munn, 32, of Tollfield Road, Boston. At Boston, on October 25, without reasonable excuse, were present at an address in prohibition of a restraining order. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £85 costs.

SEAT BELT:

Ionut Ion, 25, of Cowbit Road, Spalding. At Boston, in Fydell Crescent, on May 1, without reasonable excuse, drove a vehicle while carrying in the rear a child under the age of three years who was not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £220 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

THEFT:

Greg Payne, 40, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on August 14, stole various items to the value of £72 from Lincolnshire Co-op. £72 compensation to pay. At Boston, on August 21, stole meat products to the value of £30.50 from Lincolnshire Co-op. £30.50 compensation to pay. At Boston, on September 25, stole property to a value of between £50 and £70 from Lincolnshire Co-op. £50 compensation to pay.

