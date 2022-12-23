COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Dean Callow, 57, of Eastwood Road, Fishtoft. At Boston, on October 14, committed assault by beating. £162 fine. £150 compensation to pay. £34 victim surcharge. £400 costs. At Boston, in Meridian Close and Eastwood Road, on the same date, drove without due care and attention. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 28 days. Driving record endorsed.

Ricards Gudovskis, 26, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on November 3, committed assault by beating. £100 compensation to pay.

BLADED/SHARPLY POINTED:

Rafal Wilczewski, 38, of no fixed abode. At Boston, in Wide Bargate, on November 6, had with them, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife. Committed to prison for 12 months, suspended for four months. Kitchen knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE:

Pawel Maksym, 28, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on November 4, damaged a Ford Tourneo van belonging to the Home Office, with intent or through recklessness. £80 fine. £85 costs.

DRINK DRIVING:

Joe Jones, 35, of Midville Lane, Stickney. At Sawtry, Cambridgeshire, on April 22, in Great North Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 42 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal 35 mcg. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £120 fine. £85 costs. £34 victim surcharge. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence and used a vehicle without insurance. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Dinca Vasile, 26, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on April 15, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from driving for six months. £300 fine. £120 costs. £34 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Lewis Brackenbury, 32, of Tattershall Road, Boston. At Boston, in Horncastle Road, on October 31, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for eight weeks suspended for 24 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: Up to 10 days. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

FRAUD:

Inesa Puckute, 25, of Elsham Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. At Boston, between April 26, 2019, and June 29, 2019, committed fraud in that she dishonestly made a false representation, namely using bank and card details belonging to another, intending to make a gain, namely, for herself to the value of £3,680. Community Order made. Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring: Three months. £3,680 compensation to pay.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Bethany Cook, 24, of Marshlands Drive, Holbeach. At Boston, on the A16, on June 23, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Laimute Galiniene, 57, of East Gate, Fleet Hargate, Spalding. At Sutterton, in Broad Lane, on May 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £323 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Christopher Parker, 37, of Cecil Street, Grantham. At Mareham le Fen, in Fen Lane, on May 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine.

SEAT BELT:

Todor Krasimirov, 25, of Pen Street, Boston. At Boston, in Pen Street, on May 23, without reasonable excuse, drove while carrying in the rear of the vehicle a child under the age of three years who was not wearing a seat belt in conformity with the regulations. £100 fine. £34 victim surcharge.

SPEEDING:Christabel Paul, 58, of Lucan Close, Sibsey. At Cowbit, in Barrier Bank, on June 17, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

CASE RE-OPENED:

