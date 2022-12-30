COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Here is our latest register of court cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at the county’s magistrates’ courts.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

COMMUNICATIONS:

Lauren Hancock, 29, of Quaker Lane, Boston. At Boston, on October 18, sent by means of public electronic communications network, a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. Community Order made. Alcohol Treatment Requirement: six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 182 days. At Boston, on October 27, without reasonable excuse, contacted an individual and attended an address in breach of a Restraining Order. Community Order made, as above. On October 4, without reasonable excuse, contacted an individual and attended an address in breach of a Restraining Order. Community Order made, as above. £85 costs.

DRINK DRIVING:

Mark Lay, 43, of Taunton Close, Sleaford. At Boston, on the Boardsides, on October 30, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 69 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. £85 costs. £48 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Matthew Goring, 46, of Middlegate Road West, Frampton. At Boston, on October 14, drove while disqualified. Disqualified from 19 months. £200 fine. £85 costs. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Giedrius Skukauskas, 31, of Tait Close, Eastfield, Peterborough. At Boston, in Redstone Road, on October 19, used a vehicle without insurance. £800 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £320 victim surcharge. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, on the same date, wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of their duty. £400 fine.

RESISTED A CONSTABLE:

Edward Davis, 31, of Hoffleet Stow, Bicker. At Donington, on October 22, resisted a constable in the execution of their duty. £50 compensation to pay. At Donington, on the same date, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker. £50 compensation to pay. At Donington, on the same date, damaged a plug socket and some plates belonging to another, with intent or through recklessness. £80 fine. £85 costs.

SEXUAL TOUCHING:

Thomas Thorpe, 30, c/o Botolph Street, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on October 2, intentionally touched a woman aged 16 or over and that the touching was sexual when she did not consent and he did not reasonably believe that she was consenting. Committed to prison for 20 weeks. Defendant required to register with police for seven years.

SPEEDING:

Christabel Paul, 58, of Lucan Close, Sibsey. At Cowbit, in Barrier Bank, on June 17, drove at a speed of 51mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kevin Hyde, 58, of Princes Street, Spalding. At Sutterton, on the A16, on July 7, rode a motor vehicle at a speed of 100mph, exceeding the 60mph limit. £624 fine. £249 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

