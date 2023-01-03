COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:Marius Zastaras, 25, of Queens Road, Spalding. At Boston, on September 10, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. £550 fine. £85 costs. £220 victim surcharge.John Jones, 58, of Frampton Bank, Boston. At Boston, on June 10, committed assault by beating. £200 compensation to pay.Adam Isham, 36, of Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Lincoln, on June 18, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a prison officer, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. £150 compensation to pay.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE PROTECTION ORDER:Vitalijs Elskinis, 35, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. At Boston, on November 18, breached a domestic violence protection order made on November 3 in that he attended a prohibited address and a complaint was made for him to be liable for a penalty. £50 fine. £85 costs.

DRINK DRIVING:Joe Hall, 20, of Church Lane, Swineshead. At Sleaford, on the A17, on November 6, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 49 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. £85 costs. £120 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:Sylvan Rose, 59, of Cross Street, Spalding. At Boston, in Main Road, on July 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £330 fine. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. At Boston, on the same date, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty. £220 fine. £85 costs. £220 victim surcharge.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS:Jake Webster, 28, of Elizabeth Drive, Billingborough. At Boston, on November 2, had in their possession a quantity of cannabis, a class B drug. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. At Billingborough, in Grosvenor Road, on November 1, drove while disqualified. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for 38 months. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

SPEEDING:Lukas Leonovic, 31, of Langrick Road, Boston. At Wyberton, in Marsh Lane, on July 8, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £200 fine. £80 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT:

Maryann Jobson, 40, c/o Chapel Street, Boston. At Boston, on October 20, stole five sweatshirts to the value of £100 from New Look. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £100 compensation to pay. At Boston, on October 21, stole meat and cheese to the value of £49.70 from Lincolnshire Co-op. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £49.70 compensation to pay. At Boston, on the same date, stole washing products to the value of £22 from Poundland. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed.Kim Mikolajczyk, 56, of Lincoln Lane, Boston. At Boston, on November 2, stole cosmetics to the value of £44 from TK Maxx. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 25 days. At Boston, on October 30, stole socks to the value of £300 from TK Maxx. Community Order made. Conditions, as above. £300 compensation to pay.Emma Bell, 34, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Mablethorpe, on July 7, stole six pre-packed steaks and Lenor and Ariel laundry products to the value of £109 from Lincolnshire Co-op. £97 compensation to pay. At Mablethorpe, on July 9, stole six pre-packed steaks and a jar of Kenco instant coffee to the value of £65 from Lincolnshire Co-op. £53 compensation to pay.Paul Hazzard, 44, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Boston, on November 22, stole a Lego set to the value of £279.98 from Oldrids. Committed to prison for two weeks due to 'flagrant disregard for people and their property'.

