COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Here is our latest register of court cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

David Butterwick, 39, of Windcatch Close, Spalding. At Donington, on June 15, 2021, committed assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £22 victim surcharge. £350 costs.

Advertisement

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE PROTECTION ORDER:

Vitalijs Elskinis, 35, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. At Boston, between November 12 and 26, breached a domestic violence protection order made on November 3 in that he sent text messages to an individual and a complaint was made for him to be liable for a penalty. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Advertisement

Audrius Beinaravicius, 50, of Witham Bank East, Boston. At Boston, on December 3, breached a domestic violence protection order made on November 17 in that he attended an address and a complaint was made for him to be liable for a penalty. Committed to prison for 40 days.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Advertisement

Graham Crane, 60, of Botolph Street, Boston. At Boston, on June 19, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Jodie Zieske, 46, of King Street, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on June 14, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Advertisement

Roharjo Hyska, 23, of Fountain Place, Boston. At Cowbit, on the A16, on May 5, permitted another person to use a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Stefan Sashev, 43, of Shaw Lane, Old Leake. At Boston, in High Street, on June 3, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Advertisement

Amy Mitchell, 32, of Monteith Crescent, Boston. At Boston, in Fishtoft Road, on May 17, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £84 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Florin Varga, 32, of London Road, Spalding. At Boston, in Linley Drive, on June 6, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Advertisement

Dimitar Aleksandrov, 29, of Gore Lane, Spalding. At Boston, in West Street, on June 20, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Reece Barton, 37, of Marsh Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Linley Drive, on June 19, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Advertisement

Ricardo Gheorghe, 24, of Chapel Street, Boston. At Spalding, in Warden Tree Lane, on June 20, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Juozas Macas, 41, of Stenner Road, Coningsby. At Lincoln, in Monks Road, on May 20, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine.

Advertisement

​​​​​​Piotr Nowak, 34, of Herrick Court, Tattershall. At Boston, in Parthian Avenue, on June 19, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £220 fine. £88 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

SEAT BELT:

Advertisement

Ardelean Lingurar, 35, of Frampton Place, Boston. At Boston, in Woodville Road, on June 7, without reasonable excuse, drove a vehicle which was not fitted with a rear seat belt while a child under the age of 12 and not greater than or equal to 150cm in height was in the rear of the car and at the time a front seat, fitted with a seat belt, was not occupied by any person. £330 fine. Also, used a vehicle when the grooves of the tread pattern of a tyre fitted to the front offside wheel was not of a regulation depth. £440 fine. £77 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. Also, used a vehicle on which not every rear position lamp was in good working order. No separate penalty.

SPEEDING:Lukas Leonovic, 31, of Langrick Road, Boston. At Wyberton, in Marsh Lane, on July 8, drove at a speed of 52mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £200 fine. £80 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Advertisement

WINDSCREEN: