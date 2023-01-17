COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Here is our latest register of Boston-area cases completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates Court.

DRUGS – POSSESSION:

Jason Reeve, 50, of Middlecott Close, Boston. At Boston, on November 26, had in his possession a small bag of amphetamine – a class B drug. £80 fine. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge. At Boston, on December 12, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody, having been released in criminal proceedings on November 26. No separate penalty.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Florin Barbu, 23, of Princess Street, Coventry. At Boston, in Norfolk Street, on June 29, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £352 fine. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Michail Volosin, 31, of Rose Place, Boston. At Boston, on the A16, on May 2, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £155 fine. £34 victim surcharge. £105 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Adam Friar, 37, of Laceys Lane, Leverton. At Boston, in Wainfleet Road, on August 6, used a vehicle without insurance. £346 fine. £138 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Karel Hrubos, 35, of Norfolk Place, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, on August 22, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

PERMITTED TO DRIVE:

Artur Matulevic, 20, of Puritan Way, Boston. At Crowland, on the A16, on July 1, permitted another person to use a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

SPEEDING:

Pawel Szymczak, 39, of Lowfields Road, Benington. At Spalding, in West Marsh Road, on June 29, drove at a speed of 53mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

THEFT:

