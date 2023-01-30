COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at the county’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates Court.

​

COMMUNICATIONS:

Peter Stirling, 65, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, in Norfolk Street, on October 23, persistently made use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another by making 51 calls to Lincolnshire Police on 999. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £85 costs.

​

DRINK-DRIVING:

David Kiley, 54, of Pilleys Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Horncastle Road, on September 6, 2020, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 92 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £95 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for four years. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance and drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. For each offence, no separate penalty and driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Gareth Harrison, 30, of West Avenue, Ramsey, Huntingdon. At Boston, in Duke Street, on October 9, drove while disqualified from driving. £350 fine. Disqualified from driving for 11 months. £85 costs. £140 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.​

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Rebecca Gutteridge, 33, of Dolben Avenue, Stanwick, Wellingborough, Northamptonshire. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on June 26, used a vehicle without a test certificate. £116 fine. £46 victim surcharge. £90 costs.

Chaiara Lucas, 41, of East Street, Alford. At Boston, in Marsh Lane, on July 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ilona Szaber, 38, of Mayflower Road, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, on September 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £159 fine. £63 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Mindaugas Valiukevicius, 25, of Willoughby Road, Boston. At Boston, in Brothertoft Road, on August 28, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

​

PUBLIC ORDER:

Thomas Lewis, 32, of Redstone Road, Boston. At Boston, on December 2, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. £80 fine. £85 costs. £32 victim surcharge.