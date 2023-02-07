COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts ...

Boston Magistrates' Court.

​ASSAULT:

Ryus Noakes, 25, of Wide Bargate, Boston. At Boston, on July 1, committed assault, thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 15 days. £100 compensation to pay.

BURGLARY:

Benjamin Teft, 33, of no fixed abode. At Boston, in Red Lion Street, on December 15, having entered a dwelling as a trespasser, stole therein console games for Xbox and PlayStation. Committed to prison for six months. At Boston, between the dates of December 5 and 16, stole a console and console games from an individual. £200 compensation to pay. Committed to prison for six months as a consecutive term. At Boston, on December 22, stole packs of meat from Farmfoods. Committed to prison for one month as a concurrent term. At Boston, on December 24, having entered part of a building, namely the till area of Boston Food Market, as a trespasser, stole cash therein from the till. Committed to prison for one month as a concurrent term. Total custodial period: 12 months.

FAILING TO STOP:

Robert Ladygo, 29, of Brothertoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in Freiston Road, on October 27, 2021, as a driver of a vehicle, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to two other vehicles, failed to stop. £500 fine. Driving record endorsed with seven points. £85 costs. £50 victim surcharge. Also, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

HARASSMENT/ALARM/DISTRESS:

Carlie Porter, 29, of Alexander Road, Grimsby. At Boston, on January 3, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress and the offence was racially aggravated. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. At Boston, on the same date, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police constable, acting in the exercise of their functions as such a worker, by beating them. No separate penalty. £100 compensation to pay. At Boston, on January 2, committed assault by beating – two counts. For each offence, no separate penalty.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Liam Wellsbury, 30, of Church Lane, Kirton. At Boston, in Ralphs Lane, on September 14, used a vehicle without insurance. £323 fine. £129 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Joshua Raggo, 28, of Skeldyke Road, Kirton. At Boston, in Tunnard Street, on December 28, 2020, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Wyberton West Road, on August 11, 2021, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £34 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Sleaford, on the A15, on September 26, 2021, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Petkov Petko-Genchev, 35, of Fydell Court, Boston. At Skegness, at the Asda filling station in Roman Bank, on October 27, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. £85 costs. £264 victim surcharge.

​NON-MOLESTATION ORDER:

Vitalijs Elskinis, 35, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. At Boston, on December 24, without reasonable excuse, did an act which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order, namely attended a specific address. Committed to prison for nine months, suspended for 24 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days.

SHARPLY POINTED ARTICLE IN PUBLIC PLACE: