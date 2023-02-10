COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

​Here is our latest register of cases with a connection to the Boston area completed at Lincolnshire’s magistrates’ courts…

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Anne Dickens, 52, of Richmond Road, Towcester, West Northamptonshire. At Boston, on August 10, committed assault by beating. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. £85 costs. £26 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, committed assault by beating against a second person. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed. At Boston, on August 11, damaged a bedroom lamp and fan belonging to someone other than himself, with intent or through recklessness. Conditional discharge of 12 months imposed.

Steven Fordham, 38, of Walden Gardens, Boston. At Boston, on November 25, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Alcohol and Abstinence and Monitoring Requirement - number of days to abstain from consuming any alcohol: 120. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 20 days. Programme Requirement (Building Better Relationships): 27 days. £85 costs. At Boston, on the same date, committed the same offence against a second person. Community Order made, as above. Restraining Order made. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order made on May 5, 2021, for an offence of assault by beating of an emergency worker. £50 fine.

ATTEMPTED THEFT:

Arkadiusz Hlond, 48, of Woodville Road, Boston. At Boston, on December 16, attempted to steal diesel belonging to Korzinka. £200 fine. £85 costs. £80 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING:

Alin-Gabriel Bunciu, 42, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Tower Road, on December 12, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 62 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35 mcg. £583 fine. Disqualified from driving for 46 months. £85 costs. £373 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. Driving record endorsed. £350 fine. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving record endorsed. No separate penalty.

Arvydas Petrauskas, 29, of Thomas Middlecott Drive, Kirton. At Sutterton, in Station Road, on June 28, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of alcohol in blood equalled 130 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit is 80mlg. £576 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £230 victim surcharge.

Glen Gomes, 54, of Porcher Way, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, on December 18, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 98 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £333 fine. Disqualified from driving for 24 months. £85 costs. £133 victim surcharge.

Przemyslaw Patenko, 33, of Cooks Lock, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on December 18, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 83 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. £150 fine. £85 costs. £60 victim surcharge.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Pharramena Barsby, 41, of Cheal Road, Gosberton. At Gosberton, in Cheal Road, on November 24, drove while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence. £200 fine. Disqualified from driving for three years. £85 costs. £160 victim surcharge. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £200 fine. Driving record endorsed.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION:

Henry Lestrange, 51, of Boston Road, Gosberton. At Skegness, on the A16 at Dalby, on July 17, caused serious injury to another person by driving on a road without due care and attention. Community Order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 140 hours. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. £85 costs. £114 victim surcharge.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Scott Jobson, 44, of Joy Paine Close. At Boston, in Fenside Road, on July 6, used a vehicle without insurance. £180 fine. £72 victim surcharge. £110 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Debbie Addison, 39, of Chadwick Way, Coningsby. At Boston, in Horncastle Road, on September 9, used a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. £48 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove at a speed of 40mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with three points.

THEFT:

