COURT RESULTS: Latest register of Boston-area court results

Here is our latest register of Boston-area cases completed at the county’s magistrates’ courts.

Boston Magistrates' Court.

ASSAULT:

Andrzes Rudzinski, 52, of London Road, Kirton. At Morton, on July 7, committed assault by beating. Community Order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement: up to 35 days. At Morton, on the same date, committed assault by beating in relation to a second person. Community Order made, as above. At Morton, on July 8, committed the same offence. Community Order made, as above. Restraining Order made in relation to two complainants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED:

Ian Stern, 54, of Witham Place, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, on January 12, drove while disqualified from driving. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, on the same date, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether they had committed an offence, failed without reasonable excuse to do so. Committed to prison for 12 weeks as a concurrent term. Disqualified from driving for four years. At Boston, between January 1 and January 8, without reasonable excuse, breached a Stalking Protection Order made on December 15 in that they contacted a specific individual via text message. Committed to prison for four weeks as a concurrent term.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT:

Sergejs Astasenkovs, 47, of Peck Avenue, Boston. At Spalding, on the A16, on September 19, used a vehicle without insurance. £350 fine. £140 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vasile Mira, 36, of Tooley Street, Boston. At Boston, in Spalding Road, on July 1, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Andon Angelov, 32, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, on July 25, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Asen Atanasov, 35, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, on July 3, used a vehicle without insurance. £300 fine. £120 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nerijus Daubaras, 26, of Freiston Road, Boston. At Boston, in Freiston Road, on July 22, used a vehicle without insurance. £340 fine. £136 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Laura Doades, 36, of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton. At Boston, in Fydell Street, on July 7, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Graham McConnell, 40, of Freiston Road, Boston. At East Keal, in Main Road, on July 31, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Benjamin Tindall, 20, of Yarborough Road, Lincoln. At Wyberton, on the A16, on April 22, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence and failed to stop on being required to do so by a constable in uniform. For each offence, no separate penalty.

Ingus Zeijers, 30, of Friars Gate, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on August 1, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence and used a vehicle without a test certificate. For each offence, no separate penalty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Voldemars Anisimovs, 29, of Brewster Road, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, on July 9, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £83 fine. £33 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Michal Kubacki, 39, of Longview Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, on September 18, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £440 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. Also, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, drove at a speed of 43mph, exceeding the 30mph limit. £440 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Kestutis Ragauskas, 64, of Thesiger Street, Lincoln. At Boston, on the Boardsides, on September 26, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £264 victim surcharge. £90 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Puthanpeedika Kavupua, 26, High Street, Martin. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, on October 2, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Also, used a vehicle without insurance. £346 fine. £138 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Advertisement

Advertisement

PASSENGER: